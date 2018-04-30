Register
19:08 GMT +330 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

    May Should Stop 'Hostile Environment' Policy, Not Only Change Ministers - Labour

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The appointment of a new UK home secretary will not bring about changes unless Prime Minister Theresa May abandons her "hostile environment" policy to immigrants, Diane Abbott, the Labour Party's shadow home secretary, said Monday.

    "The change in Home Secretary will mean nothing unless Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ policy is finally brought to an end… Sajid Javid’s first priority must be ending this ‘hostile environment’ policy… The new Home Secretary cannot form another ‘human shield’ for Theresa May," Abbott said in a press release, as quoted by the Labour Party's press service.

    Abbott stressed that May was facing serious questions over the Windrush scandal and whether she knew that former Home Secretary Amber Rudd was misleading Parliament, according to the statement.

    READ MORE: Who is Sajid Javid? Rich Banker and Token Ethnic Minority Becomes Home Secretary

    Earlier in the day, Sajid Javid was appointed the UK Home Secretary following the resignation of Amber Rudd the day before amid the scandal on migrant removal targets of the so-called Windrush generation citizens.

    Rudd has recently been at the heart of the so-called Windrush scandal concerning the mistreatment of long-term UK residents which resulted in her resignation amid the pressure exerted on the secretary by the country's opposition and the general public.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2018, as she heads to the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons.
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga Akmen
    UK MPs Urge Theresa May to Give Legal Status to Windrush Generation Migrants
    The term "Windrush generation" relates to migrants who came to the United Kingdom from Caribbean countries between the 1940s and 1970s to fill the labor resource gap in the country. The term relates to the name of the first ship, carrying the Caribbeans — Empire Windrush — that arrived in London in June 1948.

    The scandal emerged soon after it was learned that some representatives of the Windrush generation or their relatives had been declared illegal migrants due to the absence of official papers confirming their status. The tensions grew further when the Guardian newspaper published on Sunday Rudd's letter to UK Prime Minister Theresa May of 2017, in which the home secretary informed the prime minister of her intention to increase deportation targets by 10 percent. This came just days after Rudd denied that her office had targets for migrants removals.

    Related:

    Amber Rudd Resigns as UK Home Secretary Amid Migrant/Windrush Scandal
    NATO Lawyer: US, UK, France Airstrike on Syria Not Based on International Law
    Germany, France, UK Agree to Defend Trade Interests in Standoff With US
    'America's Poodles': Diplomat Not Surprised by France & UK's Anti-Serbian Policy
    UK Media Claims 'Russian Bots' Tried to Influence Election to Support Corbyn
    'UK, US and France See a New Cold War as Working to Their Benefit' - Author
    UK Home Secretary: Labour Party ‘Weaponizing’ Migrant Removal Scandal
    Tags:
    Home Secretary, British Labour Party, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse