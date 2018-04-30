May Should Stop 'Hostile Environment' Policy, Not Only Change Ministers - Labour

LONDON (Sputnik) - The appointment of a new UK home secretary will not bring about changes unless Prime Minister Theresa May abandons her "hostile environment" policy to immigrants, Diane Abbott, the Labour Party's shadow home secretary, said Monday.

"The change in Home Secretary will mean nothing unless Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ policy is finally brought to an end… Sajid Javid’s first priority must be ending this ‘hostile environment’ policy… The new Home Secretary cannot form another ‘human shield’ for Theresa May," Abbott said in a press release, as quoted by the Labour Party's press service.

Abbott stressed that May was facing serious questions over the Windrush scandal and whether she knew that former Home Secretary Amber Rudd was misleading Parliament, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, Sajid Javid was appointed the UK Home Secretary following the resignation of Amber Rudd the day before amid the scandal on migrant removal targets of the so-called Windrush generation citizens.

Rudd has recently been at the heart of the so-called Windrush scandal concerning the mistreatment of long-term UK residents which resulted in her resignation amid the pressure exerted on the secretary by the country's opposition and the general public.

The term "Windrush generation" relates to migrants who came to the United Kingdom from Caribbean countries between the 1940s and 1970s to fill the labor resource gap in the country. The term relates to the name of the first ship, carrying the Caribbeans — Empire Windrush — that arrived in London in June 1948.

The scandal emerged soon after it was learned that some representatives of the Windrush generation or their relatives had been declared illegal migrants due to the absence of official papers confirming their status. The tensions grew further when the Guardian newspaper published on Sunday Rudd's letter to UK Prime Minister Theresa May of 2017, in which the home secretary informed the prime minister of her intention to increase deportation targets by 10 percent. This came just days after Rudd denied that her office had targets for migrants removals.