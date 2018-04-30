May Should Stop 'Hostile Environment' Policy, Not Only Change Ministers - Labour

"The change in Home Secretary will mean nothing unless Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ policy is finally brought to an end… Sajid Javid’s first priority must be ending this ‘hostile environment’ policy… The new Home Secretary cannot form another ‘human shield’ for Theresa May," Abbott said in a press release, as quoted by the Labour Party's press service.
Abbott stressed that May was facing serious questions over the Windrush scandal and whether she knew that former Home Secretary Amber Rudd was misleading Parliament, according to the statement.
READ MORE: Who is Sajid Javid? Rich Banker and Token Ethnic Minority Becomes Home Secretary
Earlier in the day, Sajid Javid was appointed the UK Home Secretary following the resignation of Amber Rudd the day before amid the scandal on migrant removal targets of the so-called Windrush generation citizens.
Rudd has recently been at the heart of the so-called Windrush scandal concerning the mistreatment of long-term UK residents which resulted in her resignation amid the pressure exerted on the secretary by the country's opposition and the general public.
The scandal emerged soon after it was learned that some representatives of the Windrush generation or their relatives had been declared illegal migrants due to the absence of official papers confirming their status. The tensions grew further when the Guardian newspaper published on Sunday Rudd's letter to UK Prime Minister Theresa May of 2017, in which the home secretary informed the prime minister of her intention to increase deportation targets by 10 percent. This came just days after Rudd denied that her office had targets for migrants removals.
