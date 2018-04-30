Putin, Macron Back Preservation of Iran Nuclear Deal

The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani held phone talks and agreed to work together on maintaining Iran's nuclear deal.

In a telephone conversation, which took place at the initiative of the French side, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron called for the preservation of the nuclear agreement with Iran as well as stressed the necessity of its strict implementation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Macron informed Putin about the results of his visit to the United States with an emphasis on the talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), dubbed Iran nuclear deal, with US President Donald Trump.

Other topical issues of the international and bilateral agenda were also discussed during the phone conversation.

Fierce controversy broke out over the nuclear deal with Iran after Donald Trump refused to re-certify Iran's compliance with the agreement in October 2017.

Even during his election campaign, Trump branded the JCPOA as "the worst deal ever" and since assuming the office he had continuosly slammed Iran for alleged non-compliance with the deal and threatened to pull out from the agreement.

