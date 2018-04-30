Register
05:26 GMT +330 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People queue for free food at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016.

    Greece Tightens Border As Kurds Flee Syria Following Turkish Invasion

    © REUTERS / Marko Djurica
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Greek authorities have sent extra personnel to the land border it shares with Turkey, preparing for a wave of migrants from the Middle East.

    "The government has just sent 120 extra police, but they are temporary and simply not enough. Frontex also has to intervene," Dimitris Mavrides, mayor of the border town of Orestiada told the Guardian, referring to Europe's border and coastguard agency.

    Currently, Greece's land border with Turkey faces more immigrants than it's coast, according to a UN refugee agency (UNHCR) report, as some 2,900 people are said to have crossed the border in April.

    "Our reception facilities are overwhelmed and things are on the verge of spinning out of control. Far more are coming than are actually being registered," Mavrides said.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2018, as she heads to the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons.
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga Akmen
    UK MPs Urge Theresa May to Give Legal Status to Windrush Generation Migrants
    The only migrant reception center is unable to process incoming requests and without appropriate accommodation, asylum seekers are put into police detention facilities.

    "Some of those in police detention have been held for more than three months," UNHCR said in a statement. "Conditions are dismal […] the hundreds of people kept include pregnant women, very young children and people in need of medical and psychosocial care."

    Since Turkish forces began their military invasion at Afrin, Syria, code-named operation Olive Branch, the Kurdish population in the region has begun fleeing to Greece, according to border registration data.

    A new wave of migrants is expected after water levels in local rivers drop with the changing weather.

    "We're worried that as the weather improves and water levels go down, more will brave the journey because the river will be easier to cross," said Ruben Cano, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Greece.

    "We're sending a mission to the area this week. We have relief stocks of blankets, sleeping mats and tents. The government has plans to reopen former camps and expand the capacity of those that exist but experience has told us it may not scale up fast enough."

    Curiously, the land border between Greece and Turkey does not fall under a controversial migrant deal struck in March 2016, while it is said to be much easier to cross than the maritime border, the Guardian noted.

    "In a boat it can take as little as three minutes to cross and is far cheaper," said Mavrides. "They are coming precisely because it is not part of the deal and because word has got out [that] the situation on the islands is dramatic. If they get here and are processed, they are free to go anywhere on the mainland. We have four buses a day to Athens and Thessaloniki and they are full."

    In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, a representative of the Swedish Migration Agency 'Migrationsverket', left, helps a migrant family from Syria as they arrive at the train station in Malmo, Sweden.
    © AP Photo / Ola Torkelsson/TT
    Rampant Migrant Unemployment Threatens to Further Raise Swedish Taxes - Forecast
    Under the deal, migrants who reach the eastern Aegean islands must remain in place until processed, which is reportedly an excruciatingly slow process. Currently, some 15,000 migrants are effectively stranded on the islands, stirring unrest among the local population.

    "Clashes erupted on Lesbos this month between Greek extremists and asylum seekers protesting […] their inability to move to the mainland after the country's highest administrative court said it was illegal to impose geographic restrictions on migrants," the Guardian reported.

    Local officials refer to the situation on the islands as a ticking time bomb.

    "Lesbos has 8,095 migrants and refugees when the corresponding number last year was 3,050," said the north Aegean regional governor, Christiana Kalogirou.

    "The islands are like a cauldron ready to boil over," she warned.

    Related:

    Turkey Helds About 160 Illegal Migrants in Canakkale Province – Reports
    Germany's Problems Will Not Be Solved by the Inflow of Migrants - Specialist
    UN Official Warns of Daesh Trying to Spur New Exodus of African Migrants to EU
    Tags:
    border, migrants, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Turkey, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse