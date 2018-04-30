Armenia's Membership in EAEU Beneficial for Yerevan - President

MINSK (Sputnik) - The membership of Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) suits the "fundamental interests" of Yerevan, including economic ones, the country's President Armen Sarkissian said.

In an interview aired by the Belarus 1 TV channel on Sunday, Sarkissian said that Armenia's presence "in the Eurasian space stems from [the country's] core interests" and not because it "was being pushed by someone."

"For us, the Eurasian space is a friendly space. Friendly, brotherly nations. It is not only about friendship but also about a huge market for Armenia," the president said.

The only way to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Armenia is complying with the country's Constitution, President Armen Sarkissian said.

"There is only one way — constitutional, and there is and can be no other… We must respect the Constitution," Sarkissian said in an interview with Belarusian media, aired by the ONT broadcaster on Sunday.

His comment comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Armenia, which broke out earlier this month after the nomination of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as the country's prime minister. The opposition saw it as Sargsyan's attempt to hold on to power after his two presidential terms. On Monday, Sargsyan stepped down, with Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan assuming the position of acting prime minister.

On Sunday, Armenia's opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said he would like to see snap parliamentary elections being held within two months, and promised to discuss a date for the possible vote with other political forces in the country.