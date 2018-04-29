Register
16:27 GMT +329 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2018, as she heads to the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons.

    UK MPs Urge Theresa May to Give Legal Status to Windrush Generation Migrants

    © AFP 2018 / Tolga Akmen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12

    The UK government, mainly the Home Office and Premier Theresa May, are currently in deep water following their promises to deal with the Windrush generation crisis, namely meet the interests of the Caribbean natives who have long been residing in Britain, but have been denied benefits.

    The Labor members of Parliament predominantly stick to a harsh stance on the subject, suggesting the government enshrine its vows into law "without delay." Over 200 mainly opposition MPs have written to the prime minister calling for the move, British media reported.

    Separately, they accused the interior minister, Amber Rudd, of handling the issue too carelessly, literally inventing immigration policy "on the hoof" in a bid to get sooner over the scandal. 

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement to MPs in the House of Commons in London, Monday April 16, 2018 over her decision to launch air strikes against Syria.
    © AP Photo /
    UK Windrush Scandal: 'Theresa May's Reputation Is On The Line,' Prof. Says

    Windrush Scandal

    Around 500,000 people, who are residing in the UK arrived there before 1971 and originate from Commonwealth countries, according to Oxford University's Migration Observatory.

    This group of people fell victim to rule changes in 2012 which aimed to curb overstaying and illegal migration.

    Despite living, working and paying tax in Britain for decades they were told they needed evidence, such as passports to continue working or getting NHS treatment. Many kids had notably travelled to Britain on their parents' passports and did not apply for travel documents while in the UK.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier/Pool
    Theresa May Stares Down Revolt Over EU Customs Union

    The row reached its climax last week, right on the heels of the Commonwealth summit, as it became known that migrants from the Caribbean region, who settled in the UK decades ago upon the government’s invitation, were asked to prove their right to continue living in Britain. 

    Errors have reportedly occurred, documenting the Caribbean descendants' status as "illegal immigrants," which led to them and their children being denied basic rights, threatened with deportation and losing their jobs.

    Shortly thereafter, the authorities apologized to those affected and said they are deemed as highly valued members of society.

    Who Belongs to the Windrush Generation?

    After World War II, between 1948 and 1973, Windrush migrants was welcomed to Britain to meet the issue of labor shortfalls and help reconstruct the postwar country, which was then suffering from economic turmoil.

    The name itself – the Windrush generation – alludes to the name of a vessel: the first batch of migrants from the Caribbean flocked to the UK on the ship called the HMT Empire Windrush. It docked at Tilbury Docks, Essex, on June 22, 1948, carrying 492 people on board, many of them children, from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

    Authorities’ Promises

    The UK authorities notably pledged that the Windrush generation would be granted free British citizenship and compensations, including those who had retired and returned to the countries of their origin, after contributing to the reconstruction of postwar Britain between 1948 and 1973. The same privilege has applied to anyone from other Commonwealth member states who resided in the UK over the said period.

    To solve the legal aspect of the problem, legal clinics for those who suspect they may be affected by the Windrush migration row will be held throughout May in Brixton’s Windrush Square, in the south of London, British media reported.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May smiles as she arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Twitter Ablaze Over Theresa May Not Being Invited to Prince Harry's Wedding

    Amber Rudd Under Heavy Scrutiny

    The British interior minister, Amber Rudd, has already faced a slew of calls for resignation over the inefficient handling of the row, including one from London’s mayor Sadiq Khan, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott and the leader of her party, Jeremy Corbyn.

    READ MORE: UK Prime Minister 'Architect' of 'Hostile' Racist Environment — Think Tank

    She has so far refuted the calls. On Monday, she is to address Parliament over reportedly giving contradictory comments about whether the government has immigration removal targets, which she said she was unaware of, though "should have been." An internal document surfaced earlier this week, stating that the department has set “a target of achieving 12,800 enforced returns in 2017-18” and shows off that "they have exceeded our target of assisted returns," according to The Guardian.


    Tags:
    Windrush, crisis, legislation, migration, Amber Rudd, Theresa May, Caribbean, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse