'Russian Bots' Tried to Influence UK Election to Support Corbyn - UK Media

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - "Russian bots" on Twitter allegedly attempted to influence the outcomes of the UK general election on June 8, promoting Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, UK media reported.

A joint investigation of The Sunday Times newspaper and the Swansea University found out that 6,500 accounts, many of which were internet robots, sent messages supporting the Labour Party to the millions of voters.

The Labour Party said in response as quoted by The Telegraph newspaper that it was "not aware of any [campaign] from automated bots, categorically did not pay for any."

Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations of interference in elections of other countries, stressing that no proof of its meddling has ever been provided.