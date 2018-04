CHISINAU (Sputnik) - At least 150 polling stations should be opened in Russia for the Moldovan diaspora to vote in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said.

On Saturday, Dodon met with representatives of the Moldovan diaspora in St. Petersburg.

"We spoke about the need to open more polling stations on the territory of Russia. Considering the number of Moldovan nationals in Russia as well as the number of ballots, it is necessary to open at least 150 polling stations," Dodon posted on Facebook.

The election is scheduled to take place in November.