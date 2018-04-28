Register
20:57 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold hands as they walk down the West Wing colonnade past the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018

    Hollande in Trouble Over Quip About Macron's 'Passive' Role in Trump Bromance

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The friendly display of shoulder-patting, hand-holding and kisses between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron during the latter's visit to Washington last week took a serious turn over a joke by former President Francois Hollande.

    Hollande's remark, made during his appearance on the Quotidien program on French TV channel TMC Wednesday night, was part of his answer to a question about Macron's behavior during his Washington trip.

    Calling the handshakes and gestures, "strange," Hollande said that "from this point of view, Emmanuel Macron is rather the passive one in the couple." The offhand remark prompted the audience to break out in applause and laughter.

    Not everyone was laughing, however. Macron ally and government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux charged the former president with "a touch of homophobia," adding that this "crude humor" does Hollande "no credit."

    Social media also rushed to attack Hollande, pointing to some of his own awkward moments during his presidency.

    "Who was the passive one here?"

    "A pitiable, inelegant remark unworthy of a former president with respect to @EmmanuelMacron."

    Socialist politician Hubert Vedrine noted that while Hollande has shown off his "talent as a comedian, at least Macron has the merit of trying something with the American president."

    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump flicks a bit of lint off his jacket during their meeting in the Oval Office following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    ‘We Have to Make Him Perfect': Trump Wipes Dandruff Off Macron's Jacket (VIDEO)
    Hollande left office with an approval rating well under 10% following Macron's victory in the 2017 presidential electoin. Macron had served as minister of economy in Hollande's first government between 2012 and 2016 before resigning and announcing his intention to run in the 2017 election as leader of the En Marche! party, a centrist political movement he founded.

    Related:

    ‘Not a Question of Arguments’: Merkel, Macron Can’t Get Trump to Save Iran Deal
    Macron, Trump 'Stuck to Their Guns,' Differences Remain - Ex-French Envoy
    Trump's Attorney Takes The 5th; Macron Takes Shots at Trump
    Shuttle Diplomacy: What's Behind Macron's Three-Day Visit to Washington
    Macron Tells US France Committed to Iran Nuclear Deal, Syria Political Solution
    Tags:
    bromance, Francois Hollande, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse