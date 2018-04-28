Register
19:37 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, Armenia April 26, 2018

    Armenia's Ruling Party Withdraws Prime Minister Candidate

    © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has decided not to put forward its candidate for the position of prime minister, following consultations with Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and former President Serzh Sargsyan, Vice President of the Armenian parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said Saturday.

    "Today at the meeting of the RPA faction members with party chairman Serzh Sargsyan and first deputy chair Karapetyan, the decision was made to avoid putting forward a candidate for the position of prime minister," Sharmazanov said.

    The vice speaker of the parliament added that the goal of the move was to avoid conflict.

    "This decision was made because the RPA's position is to strengthen the state. This was a unanimous decision, we all agreed that this was the right decision for the moment," Sharmazanov said.

    Earlier this week, Sharmazanov, who is an RPA member himself, said the party would meet to choose its candidate by Monday.

    READ MORE: ‘The Armenian Republican Party Does not Want to Surrender' — Analyst

    In early April, Armenia saw a wave of protests over the nomination of Sargsyan for the position of the prime minister. On Monday, he resigned, with Karapetyan assuming the position.

    • People march during a protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia April 23, 2018
      People march during a protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia April 23, 2018
      © REUTERS / Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
    • People march during a protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia April 23, 2018
      People march during a protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia April 23, 2018
      © REUTERS / Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
    • The ceremony of laying flowers at the eternal flame at the Armenian Genocide Victims Memorial in Yerevan
      The ceremony of laying flowers at the eternal flame at the Armenian Genocide Victims Memorial in Yerevan
      © Sputnik / Asatur Esayants
    • Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan speaks during a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia April 24, 2018
      Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan speaks during a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia April 24, 2018
      © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
    • Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan stage a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 25, 2018
      Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan stage a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 25, 2018
      © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
    1 / 5
    © REUTERS / Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
    People march during a protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia April 23, 2018

    The key opposition figure, Nikol Pashinyan on April 27 vowed that the country's opposition would boycott a suggested by Karapetyan snap parliamentary election if he wasn't chosen the opposition's prime minister.

    READ MORE: Armenian Opposition to Boycott Possible Snap Election — Protest Leader

    Prior to that, Karapetyan refused to engage in talks with the protest leader, explaining that they had no prospects.   

    Tags:
    candidate, protests, Republican Party of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, Karen Karapetyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse