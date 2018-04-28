Armenia's Ruling Party Withdraws Prime Minister Candidate

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has decided not to put forward its candidate for the position of prime minister, following consultations with Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and former President Serzh Sargsyan, Vice President of the Armenian parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said Saturday.

"Today at the meeting of the RPA faction members with party chairman Serzh Sargsyan and first deputy chair Karapetyan, the decision was made to avoid putting forward a candidate for the position of prime minister," Sharmazanov said.

The vice speaker of the parliament added that the goal of the move was to avoid conflict.

"This decision was made because the RPA's position is to strengthen the state. This was a unanimous decision, we all agreed that this was the right decision for the moment," Sharmazanov said.

Earlier this week, Sharmazanov, who is an RPA member himself, said the party would meet to choose its candidate by Monday.

READ MORE: ‘The Armenian Republican Party Does not Want to Surrender' — Analyst

In early April, Armenia saw a wave of protests over the nomination of Sargsyan for the position of the prime minister. On Monday, he resigned, with Karapetyan assuming the position.

People march during a protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia April 23, 2018 © REUTERS / Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

People march during a protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia April 23, 2018 © REUTERS / Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

The ceremony of laying flowers at the eternal flame at the Armenian Genocide Victims Memorial in Yerevan © Sputnik / Asatur Esayants

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan speaks during a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia April 24, 2018 © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich

Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan stage a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 25, 2018 © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich 1 / 5 © REUTERS / Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure People march during a protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia April 23, 2018

The key opposition figure, Nikol Pashinyan on April 27 vowed that the country's opposition would boycott a suggested by Karapetyan snap parliamentary election if he wasn't chosen the opposition's prime minister.

READ MORE: Armenian Opposition to Boycott Possible Snap Election — Protest Leader

Prior to that, Karapetyan refused to engage in talks with the protest leader, explaining that they had no prospects.