Register
14:48 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A woman leaves a soft toy outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, England, following the death of 23-month-old, Alfie Evans, Saturday April 28, 2018

    UK Mourns Death of Toddler Alfie Evans Blocked From Treatment in Italy

    © AP Photo / Peter Byrne/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    311

    The case of an ill baby, Alfie Evans, who was treated in Liverpool, has drawn the attention of the whole world, with Pope Francis taking the boy to the Vatican's hospital for further medical support. However, British doctors convinced judges that additional therapies are futile.

    On Saturday morning, Alfie's parents said via social media that their son had passed away after doctors withdrew his life support on Monday.

    "I love my guy," the boy's father, Thomas Evans, wrote on Facebook.

    A half-year-old girl saved her mother from a snow avalanche
    © Photo: Telegram / Следком
    Toddler Follows Her Sixth Sense and Miraculously Rescues Mom from Snow Avalanche (VIDEO)
    The 23-month-old toddler was at the center of a protracted legal battle over his treatment. The boy was treated for a degenerative brain disease and was in a coma connected to a life support system in Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital for more than a year. British doctors believed that it was impossible to save him, whereas a children's hospital in Italy agreed to further treat the toddler.

    Several courts, including the Court of Appeals of Great Britain, ruled that Alfie Evans could not be transferred to the Italian hospital to continue treatment, since scans of his brain had shown that almost all of it had been damaged and thus additional treatments would have not produced any results, according to the doctors.

    Social media users took to Twitter to express their condolences to boy's parents and thank doctors for the work they had done, fighting for Alfie's life.

    RIP Alfie Evans. Thank you to the doctors who helped him keep going for so long, you’re the greatest people on earth. To those who protested outside the hospital and threatened to endanger the lives of other patients… take a deep, long look at yourselves.

    Some users, however, blamed the doctors for not allowing the toddler to be transferred to the Italy's hospital; though, according to medical examinations, he could not get better.

    Things have to change there are to many cases now where the hospitals are taking power away from parents. Parents should be able to make the decision to transfer care elsewhere or take them back home. RIP Alfie Evans

    Related:

    Toddler Selflessly Snacks with Three of Her Closest Buds
    ‘Milk?!’: Toddler Rummages Through Bras in Search of Sustenance
    Wrap Trap: Toddler’s Holiday Hassle
    Toddler Mowed Down by Speeding Car (VIDEO)
    Fundraiser Launched for Autopsy of Toddler Who Died After Eating School Lunch
    Prince Harry's Reaction to Popcorn-Stealing Toddler Melts Internet (VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    hospital, toddler, death, Italy, United Kingdom, Liverpool
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse