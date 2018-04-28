UK Mourns Death of Toddler Alfie Evans Blocked From Treatment in Italy

On Saturday morning, Alfie's parents said via social media that their son had passed away after doctors withdrew his life support on Monday.
"I love my guy," the boy's father, Thomas Evans, wrote on Facebook.
Several courts, including the Court of Appeals of Great Britain, ruled that Alfie Evans could not be transferred to the Italian hospital to continue treatment, since scans of his brain had shown that almost all of it had been damaged and thus additional treatments would have not produced any results, according to the doctors.
Social media users took to Twitter to express their condolences to boy's parents and thank doctors for the work they had done, fighting for Alfie's life.
RIP Alfie 💙💜. You were a little fighter you are with the angels 👼 now. My Thoughts and prayers are with Tom and Kate RIP little man 💜💙💜💙💜💙💜💙💜💙— Sam Martindale (@gutierrez_14800) April 28, 2018
RIP Alfie Evans.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 28, 2018
My deepest condolences to his parents, who fought so hard for their brave little boy. pic.twitter.com/pKfup3J7bX
RIP Alfie Evans. Thank you to the doctors who helped him keep going for so long, you’re the greatest people on earth. To those who protested outside the hospital and threatened to endanger the lives of other patients… take a deep, long look at yourselves.
— Rhys James 🏴 (@backseatdr1ver) April 28, 2018
Some users, however, blamed the doctors for not allowing the toddler to be transferred to the Italy's hospital; though, according to medical examinations, he could not get better.
#AlfieEvan has now been breathing for 15 hours since being taken off life support.— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) April 24, 2018
Doctors say they're shocked
Italy offered to give Alfie help
But the UK has police officers stationed outside the hospital to STOP his parents from taking him to Italy
This is state execution. pic.twitter.com/ZlkhfRc4FR
Things have to change there are to many cases now where the hospitals are taking power away from parents. Parents should be able to make the decision to transfer care elsewhere or take them back home. RIP Alfie Evans
— Steve Davies (@SteDavies316) April 28, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)