UK Interior Minister Resists Calls to Resign Over Migrant Deportation Policy

A June 2017 memo penned by the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement division was leaked to the Guardian newspaper this week, casting light on the government’s goal to expel 12,800 immigrants in 2017-2018.
"I wasn't aware of specific removal targets," Rudd tweeted late on Friday. "I accept I should have been and I'm sorry that I wasn't."
Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott from the opposition Labour Party slammed her for not having read the crucial document on which so many lives depended. Abbott said on Twitter an apology was not enough and urged Rudd to "take responsibility for chaos in the Home Office and resign."
All comments
Show new comments (0)