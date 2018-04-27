Armenian Opposition Leader Vows to Retain Country's CSTO Membership

YEREVAN (Sputnik) – Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan vowed on Friday to retain the country’s membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in case of coming to power.

Earlier in the day, the demonstrators staged a motor rally from Yerevan to the city of Gyumri which lasted for over four hours. Pashinyan made stops in some settlements to talk with residents. The opposition leader called on acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and the cabinet to resign as well as vowed to continue the protests.

"I guarantee that Armenia will remain a CSTO member … because that is in line with the Armenian national interests. We are working on making the organization more effective and so that it will ensure additional security guarantees for Armenia and Karabakh," Pashinyan said.

He also reaffirmed the opposition’s commitment to Armenian obligations under agreements with the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"We state that Armenia will stick to all the international obligations including those with the European Union and the EAEU," Pashinyan added.

It’s so inspiring to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests making a difference. It’s a historic day for Armenia. ❤️🇦🇲💋 I used this image of me in Armenia because this woman touched my heart and to me she represents the heart of so many strong Armenians! pic.twitter.com/a00Z5al46N — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 23, 2018

​Rallies in Armenia started on April 13 in the wake of Serzh Sargsyan's nomination as prime minister. Sargsyan, who served two five-year consecutive terms as president until April 9, was accused of trying to get around presidential term limits, since the 2015 constitutional amendments transferred governing powers from the president to the head of the government. The ex-president resigned as prime minister amid the protests.