Armenian Opposition Chief and Supporters Arrive in Second Largest City of Gyumri

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in the country's second largest city of Gyumri with his supporters, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.

Earlier in the day, the demonstrators staged a motor rally from Yerevan to Gyumri which lasted for over four hours. Pashinyan made stops in some settlements to talk with residents.

According to the press service of the Armenian Human Rights Defender, a rapid response group has set off to Gyumri to monitor the planned opposition rally.

Earlier in the day, acting Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan refused to engage in negotiations with Pashinyan as they had no prospects.

Vehicle procession today going from #Yerevan to #Gyumri. I took this photo from Union of Informed Citizens group, their drone image. They claim approximately 2000 cars. No other comments needed. #Armenia #ArmenianProtests #RejectHHK pic.twitter.com/k3LveS9rAL — Sams Martirosyan (@martiros_yan) April 27, 2018

​A political crisis in Armenia broke out earlier in April after ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was nominated as prime minister. This was largely regarded as a way for Sargsyan, who previously served as president for two terms, to stay in power, since the newly amended constitution transferred some of the presidential powers to the head of government. On Monday, he resigned amid large-scale anti-government protests and Karen Karapetyan became the acting prime minister. Rallies continued as the opposition demands an interim prime minister who will not be from the ruling party.