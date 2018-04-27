Register
20:02 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad

    Germany Slams Syrian President Assad's Rebuilding Plan as 'Perfidious' - Report

    © Photo : Press Service of the President of Syria
    Europe
    Get short URL
    360

    Syrian refugees may lose their property under a recently issued decree, according to which they have only 30 days to register their ownership after any new urban rebuilding plan is made public.

    Germany has severely criticized Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's new regulation, providing that property may be confiscated from exiles unless they document their ownership in the short run.

    The country's foreign ministry called Assad's plan "perfidious," stressing that many asylum seekers could lose what is left of their homes in the coming months — and with it, the incentive to return to their home country.

    A ministry's representative told Sueddeutsche Zeitung that the Syrian government is seeking "to call into question the property rights of many exiled Syrians, using flimsy legal regulations", "fundamentally change local conditions" in favor of the government and its supporters and "make it difficult for a huge number of Syrians to return."

    READ MORE: 'No Evidence': German MP Sees Syria Attack as a Likely 'False-Flag-Action'

    The reconstruction decree was issued by President Bashar al-Assad in early April and reportedly enables the government to develop new rebuilding plans. It also states that Syrians who own land plots, buildings and flats have only 30 days to document their ownership rights after such plans are released. Otherwise, their property may be auctioned off or seized by the state.

    Commenting on the issue, the Rheinische Post wrote the majority of exiled Syrians would not be able to provide any written evidence of their ownership because, first, there were no land registries in some parts of the country and, second, many documents containing such information have been destroyed during the conflict.

    Syria has been mired in a war, involving the Syrian army, numerous opposition factions, as well as terrorist groups, for several years. The conflict has resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties and heavy refugee inflows into European countries.

    READ MORE: Germany Ready to Mediate Syrian Issue With Russia — German FM Maas

    In an attempt to tackle the heavy migration crisis, German authorities developed new incentives to decrease the number of refugees and urge them to go home.

    According to the plan, families can receive one-off benefits of up to 3,000 euros, if they decide to leave Germany voluntarily (for individuals, the maximum amount is 1,000 euros per person). The money is supposed to be spent for construction and renovation works in their home countries, but if their property is seized, the measure is likely to become moot.

    Related:

    Germany Was Not Invited to Take Part in Conducting Strikes on Syria – Berlin
    Germany to Use All Means to Resolve Issue of Syria's Chemical Weapons
    Germany, France to Initiate New Format of Talks on Syrian Settlement - Berlin
    Tags:
    refugee, criticism, plan, reconstruction, Bashar Assad, Germany, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok