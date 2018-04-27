Anti-Semitic Incidents Rock Germany - Report

Attacks on Jews take place in Germany every day, and the exact number of such incidents remains unknown and is higher than in official statistics, major Israeli newspaper Haaretz claims.

Anti-Semitic incidents occur in Germany on a regular basis, but usually they aren't photographed or filmed and therefore don't go viral on social media, major Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote.

The media outlet referred to official statistics released by the German government which registered a total of 1,453 of anti-Semitic offenses last year, with an average of four incidents taking place nationwide per day.

The official data also show that one third of German Jews have been the victims of anti-Semitic incidents, but the media outlet argued that the information is incomplete as many cases are not reported to the police.

An active discussion about the need to counter anti-Semitism has renewed in Germany following a recent statement by the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, who has advised individuals to avoid "openly appearing in kippahs in Germany's major cities."

His remark came just a week after a Syrian refugee attacked a young Israeli wearing a kippah in Berlin and prompted the "Berlin wears a kippah" protest campaign in the German capital.

The rally was organized for Wednesday evening at the Hermannplatz in Berlin, but the demonstration was canceled by the organizers just 15 minutes after it started as activists were allegedly insulted and called "terrorists." A video posted on Twitter by the Jewish Forum shows a man stealing the flag of Israel. Another spits at the feet of an organizer.

Commenting on the incident Berlin mayor Michael Müller (SPD) said that "anti-Semitism is not part of a Berlin we want to live in."

"Berlin is the city of freedom," Müller stated. "We fight for it on a daily basis by making clear our position, enlightening ourselves and actively opposing anti-Semitism, racism and hatred."

Earlier in December, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere proposed introducing the post of an anti-Semitism commissioner amid growing anti-Israel sentiments.