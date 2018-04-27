Train Reportedly Derails in Northern Italy

A regional train, running between Italy's Turin and Savona, has derailed in the province of Cuneo, RaiNews24 reported Friday.

The train has collided with a crane, while the passengers sustained only minor injuries, La Stampa newspaper said. Police and emergency response groups are working the scene of the incident.

The most recent such accident occurred in Italy in January, after a train crashed near Italy's Milan, killing two and injuring more than 100 people. Another major incident took place in 2016 when 23 people were killed after two trains collided on a single track in an olive grove in Puglia, southeastern Italy.

FQ-Incidente ferroviario Cuneo, deraglia treno regionale: almeno 2 feriti lievi. Rfi: “La causa è una gru privata sui binari” https://t.co/duotrQj80w pic.twitter.com/b6Oy6y4s3B — Paolo Coa (@paolocoa) 27 апреля 2018 г.

