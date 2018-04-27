Register
14:13 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Visitors hold flags including a black one reading Za Dom Spremni or For Homeland Ready, a chant used by pro-nazis during WWII, attend a rally in Bleiburg, Austria, Saturday, May 14, 2016

    Austrian Chancellor Admits He's Helpless Over 'Biggest Gathering of Fascists'

    © AP Photo / Darko Bandic
    Europe
    Get short URL
    113

    A planned far-right rally in Bleiburg to commemorate a WWII massacre of thousands of Nazi-allied Croatian troops by Yugoslav partisans is just an attempt to display fascist symbols, three MEPs said.

    Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he is powerless to stop the upcoming gathering, The Local reported.

    "The event taking place is an event organized by the (Croatian) Church," Kurz said ahead of the annual May 12 gathering in Bleiburg, a small town in the southern Austrian state of Carinthia, close to the Slovenian border.

    "That means it is neither the decision of the federal government nor of the state premier (of Carinthia) and his administration whether this event takes place," he added.

    Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, adjusts his glasses during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Austria's Right-Wing FPO Members Nominated for Ministers of Interior, Defense
    Members of the European Parliament Othmar Karas from the governing Austrian People’s Party, Josef Weidenholzer from the opposition Social Democratic Party of Austria, and Angelika Mlinar from the opposition New Austria and Liberal Forum told reporters in Vienna that the Bleiburg commemoration should not be used as a platform for extremists to praise Croatia’s WWII fascist Ustasha movement and display its symbols.

    They said that Ustasha symbols are banned in Croatia, but not in Austria, and called for a law at the EU level that would ban all Nazi and fascist symbols.

    Austria's Documentation Center of Austrian Resistance (DOW) resistance archive center specializing in documenting Nazism and neo-Nazism, has called Bleiburg "the biggest fascist gathering in Europe."

    The upcoming rally will remember the killing of sympathizers of Croatia's Ustasha regime and others at the hands of Yugoslav partisans in 1945 in and around Bleiburg.

    According to various estimates, between a few hundred and tens of thousands Ustashas were killed.

    The DOW, which deals  with research concerning resistance and persecution from 1934 until 1945, exile, Nazi crimes and, right-wing extremism after 1945, has slammed the upcoming commemoration of the Bleiburg events as “the biggest fascist meeting in Europe."

    During WWII, members of Croatia’s Ustasha government allied to Nazi Germany, killed tens of thousands of ethnic Serbs, Jews, Roma and Croatian antifascists at the Jasenovac death camp.

    READ MORE: Rewriting History: Croatia Whitewashes WWII Fascist Crimes

    The Ustasha – Croatian Revolutionary Movement – was a fascist, racist and ultranationalist organization active, in its original form, between 1929 and 1945.

    In April 1941, it was appointed to rule a part of Nazi-occupied Yugoslavia as the Independent State of Croatia, which has been described as both an Italian-German quasi-protectorate, and as a puppet state of Nazi Germany.

    Related:

    Far-Right Candidate Leads in New Austria Race for Presidency – Poll
    Defeated Far-Right Hofer 'Sets Stage for Internal Political Changes' in Austria
    Tags:
    Ustasha massacre, far-right gathering, MEPs, protest, Austria's Documentation Center of Austrian Resistance (DOW), European Parliament, Sebastian Kurz, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Haunting Chernobyl: Day of Remembrance of Nuclear Catastrophe
    Seeds of Friendship
    Seeds of Friendship
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse