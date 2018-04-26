Czech Leader Says Justice Minister Violated Law Extraditing Russian National

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Justice Minister Robert Pelikan failed to comply with the country's law by ruling to extradite Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin to the United States on cybercrime charges, Czech President Milos Zeman said on Thursday.

"A few days ago I received an analysis of the situation with Nikulin… The document shows that Robert Pelikan, who is still holding the position of Justice Minister, did not comply with our laws in Nikulin's case and his extradition to the United States," Zeman told the TV Barrandov channel.

Zeman reportedly noted that Pelikan had already announced his plans to resign, therefore no measures could be applied to him for violation of Czech laws.

In late March, Nikulin, who was arrested in Prague in October 2016 for allegedly hacking computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services, was extradited to the United States on the basis of a decision taken by the Czech Justice Ministry. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow was outraged by the decision of the Czech Republic to extradite Nikulin.