UK Anti-War Group Vows to Oppose Trump Visit, Campaign Against ‘Warmongering’

LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Stop the War Coalition (STWC) group is preparing for a "widespread opposition" to US President Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom this July, especially in light of his "warmongering" policy and the US-led strikes on Syria, Lindsey German, the convenor of the STWC, told Sputnik Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the office of UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that Trump will pay a working visit to the United Kingdom on July 13. The upcoming trip would be the US president's first visit to the country since his election in 2016.

"We see Trump's warmongering as a central part of what we're going to be campaigning against, most importantly as he's just been involved in using a hundred cruise missiles against Syria, which is a clear danger to peace in the Middle East, so Trump's visit should be opposed," German said.

The US president is also unpopular for a variety of other reasons, including "his racism, sexism, his discrimination against Muslims and general approach to politics," so a "very widespread opposition" to him coming to the United Kingdom should be expected, German added.

"I think it will be a very big demonstration or series of demonstrations in the summer if he does come and we'll certainly be at the center of it," she stressed.

Trump's upcoming visit has already provoked criticism from myriad sources, including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn as well as sparked widespread dissension among protest groups. The Stop Trump Coalition (STC) — an ad hoc formation of protest groups, in part founded by journalist Owen Jones — has already called for a potential "march of millions" before or during the US president's visit. It said a full four percent of the UK population polled thus far had claimed they would "definitely" take part in protests.

Not all oppose the visit of Trump, however. Expecting trouble, conservative think tanks including the Bruges Group and Freedom Association have reportedly penned a letter to the US leader imploring him to stay away from London and instead visit his "ancestral home" of Scotland, citing the possibility of "major protests, crime and disorder" in the event of the president's appearance in the UK capital.

Trump was originally set to visit the United Kingdom in February, but canceled the trip following his dissatisfaction at the site of the new US embassy in London.