Report Calls Out British Companies for Not Complying With Modern Slavery Law

According to a new report published by TISCreport (transparency in supply chains), more than half of all organizations that should have complied with the UK's Modern Slavery Act still haven't.

To date, 9,627 companies out of 18,939 haven't published an annual statement on the steps they have taken to tackle slavery issues in their supply chains and their own organization, according to TISCreport which tracks the websites of companies which have a turnover of over $47.3 million and automatically alerts firms if they're overdue on taking action through their social media channels and contact details online.

Half of firms 'failing on #modernslavery reporting' Great work by @tiscreport highlighting this. UK Gov need to act https://t.co/KVtfH47rc9 — Andrew Wallis OBE (@andyw1) April 26, 2018

The TISC database works by linking businesses with their suppliers to create total transparency and was developed by charity Unseen and Semantrica.

TISCreport #OpenData is used by independent researchers with a data-driven approach to tackling #ModernSlavery & #HumanTrafficking. So we're happy to see our data used in a @DevelopmentIntl report on #UKModernSlaveryAct Section 54 Compliance https://t.co/QbgglzOnPO — tiscreport (@tiscreport) April 20, 2018

"We've built our system to enable procurers to quickly check their supply chains for compliance, partial compliance and non-compliance," Jaya Chakrabarti, CEO of TISCreport said in a statement.

Technology For Transparency

The UK introduced its Modern Slavery Act three years ago, however the government is still being urged to do more to force businesses to disclose their efforts to after revelations that more than half of all UK firms are still failing to comply with section 54 of the Modern Slavery Act.

Three years later and with vast improvements and advances made in the technology and data industry is making it more difficult for firms to shirk their anti-slavery responsibilities.

"We've worked hard to create a platform to help organizations fight modern slavery collaboratively, compatible with global technology systems," Stuart Gallemore from TISCreport said in a statement.

"We're integrating rapidly now with numerous related data sets that provide even deeper insights for all our members. The Anti-Slavery Helpline team are on the front foot with their approach to data sharing. These are exciting times," Gallemore said.

