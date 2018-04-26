Support for Ireland's Exit From EU May Grow Amid Brexit Talks - UKIP Lawmaker

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Support for Ireland's exit from the EU might grow amid talks on the issue of the post-Brexit border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which would become a quick solution to the heated negotiations, Paul Nuttall, a member of the UK parliament from the United Kingdom Independence Party told Sputnik.

"Given that the Republic of Ireland gets such a bad deal from the EU, i.e. having to pay large amounts of money to have people in Brussels make their laws, in the long-term, I presume that support for an Irish exit from the EU will grow, and that will solve any border problem very quickly indeed," Nuttall said.

Nuttall noted that all the parties in the United Kingdom and Ireland would like to have the existing border arrangement unchanged, and it was only Brussels which proposed customs posts and a hard border.

"It is clear that the European Chief negotiator Michel Barnier is being intransigent in this process in an attempt to keep Northern Ireland within the Single Market and Customs Union, which is unacceptable," Nutall explained.

READ MORE: UK Liable to Pay 'Brexit Bill' Even Without Deal With EU — National Audit Office

Brexit is expected to have a significant economic and political impact on Northern Ireland, and the island of Ireland will be the only physical frontier between the United Kingdom and European Union. London's pullout might create difficulties for the free movement of goods and workers between Ireland and the Northern Irish counties of the United Kingdom, while the return to a "hard" border between them might become a potential violation of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, stipulating the absence of any physical border.

READ MORE: Post-Brexit Agendas & Power Hunger: Political Dynamics of N Ireland & Scotland

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. However, the majority of the voters in Northern Ireland and Scotland opposed Brexit in the plebiscite. The negotiations between the United Kingdom and Brussels are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.