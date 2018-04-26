Register
17:43 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People march during a protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia April 23, 2018

    Protests to Remain Trend in Armenian Politics But PM Powers to Stay Unchecked

    © REUTERS / Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Sofya Grebenkina - Anti-government protests are set to be a trend in the future of Armenian politics, as voters see this as a legitimate way to curb abuse of office, but constitutional reform of the prime ministerial post will unlikely follow, experts told Sputnik on Thursday.

    On Wednesday, Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan proposed a snap parliamentary election, following ex-Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan's resignation and failure of negotiations with the opposition on the transition of power. The opposition said it would boycott the snap vote to prevent the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) from staying in power.

    Gets Citizen Clean-Up
    © Photo: YouTube/ a1plusnews
    Armenians Clean Up Yerevan's Central Square After Days of Protests (VIDEO)
    Protests in Armenian broke out on April 13 after ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was nominated as the country's prime minister. The nomination was largely regarded as an attempt to stay in power after Sargsyan had served two terms as the country’s president since the newly amended constitution transferred some of the presidential powers to the head of the government.

    Protests to Remain Trend

    On Monday, Sargsyan resigned amid large-scale anti-government protests. Karapetyan became acting prime minister. In his Monday resignation statement, Sargsyan made clear that he had made a mistake in undertaking the office of prime minister.

    "[Protest leader] Nikol Pashinyan was right. I have made a mistake. In this situation, there are several solutions, but I will not resort to any of them. It is not for me. I leave the position of the head of our country," Sargsyan said.

    Protests resumed on Wednesday in the country’s capital Yerevan, along with Gyumri and several other cities, as the opposition demanded the RPA, which has a majority in parliament, to surrender the government and elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister pending new elections.

    READ MORE: Armenia's Ruling Party to Mull Replacing Leader, Open For Talks With Opposition

    The speaker of the parliament, Ara Babloian, announced on Thursday that a special parliamentary session will be held on May 1 where lawmakers will be able to choose the country’s next prime minister.

    Emil Sanamyan, an independent analyst on the Caucasus region said that large-scale protests could become a method for the electorate to express its dissatisfaction with leaders of the country who they perceive overstep their office.

    "This is very hard to predict, but certainly this large-scale protest sets a precedent. If the current process comes to a peaceful and successful conclusion, it could be repeated in the future in Armenia should other leaders violate basic principles of governance," Sanamyan said.

    Dr. Laurence Broers, an associate fellow of the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Chatham House think tank, said that Armenians had previously also resorted to protests to display dissatisfaction with their government.

    "But over recent years Armenia has developed an impressive repertoire of civic resistance to authoritarian rule," Broers said.

    Russian Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia
    © Sputnik / Aram Nersesyan
    Russian Diplomats Discuss Political Crisis in Armenia with Protest Leaders
    However, Broers made the contrast between the violent protests in support of Armenian military commander and opposition political activist Jirair Sefilian undertaken by the Sasna Tsrer group in 2016, and the peaceful protests this month. He added that leaders of the country will remain aware of the Armenians’ predisposition for political participation in the form of protests in the future.

    Broers stated that after protests had been quelled in the country, a new legitimate source of power facilitated by the election was needed.

    "There will … be snap parliamentary elections now, which should channel the surge of protest politics into institutions. This is very important: what is needed now is a new legitimation of power, based on free and fair elections," Broers said.

    Constitutional Reform Doubtful

    On December 6, 2015, 63 percent of Armenians voted in a constitutional referendum, which put the country on course to a parliamentary republic. The amendments that came into force in 2018 extended the executive powers of the prime minister and made the president into a ceremonial figure.

    READ MORE: Armenian Revolutionary Federation Party Withdraws From the Ruling Coalition

    Sanamyan stated that as the amendments have just taken effect, there is no indication that additional constitutional reform could take place despite Sargsyan leaving.

    "This is not being discussed in Armenia at this point. The new constitutional system was only just introduced and has yet to prove itself in practice," Sanamyan said, answering a question on whether the resignation of Sargsyan will lead to constitutional reform.

    Broers added that an engaged citizenry was critical to spurring political reform in Armenia rather than constitutional reform, which would be complicated to achieve.

    "It still looks as though the enactment of any more constitutional reforms would depend on some complicated and hard-to-achieve coalition politics… The basic point here is that constitutions in Armenia have come and gone. The best curb on unlimited prerogative power is an engaged citizenry, active civil society and a free media," Broers said.

    Broers noted that the new parliamentary system was designed to facilitate more institutionalized politics, rather than personality-based politics.

    However, Broers stated that it was necessary now for the implementation of the constitutional amendment to the post of prime minister to be implemented in a way that safeguards the office’s power from abuse through state-building.

    Related:

    US Urges All Sides in Armenia to Engage Constructively on Transition of Power
    Armenia's Opposition Leader, Acting Prime Minister Talks Canceled - Party
    Erdogan Pays Tribute to Armenian Victims on Genocide Remembrance Day
    Tags:
    trend, protests, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse