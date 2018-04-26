Italian City Bans New Sex, Kebab Shops to 'Preserve Historical Center'

The new regulation has recently been approved by the administration of the city of Pistoia in Tuscany. The city's mayor said that local residents do not need more foreign shops and other similar enterprises in the historic downtown, according to Toscana Media News.

Authorities of the Italian city of Pistoia have prohibited the opening of new kebab and sex shops in the historic center, local media reported.

The ban also affects new currency exchange offices and minimarkets, with the authorities additionally warning that all signs on the existing shops must be written only in Italian letters.

"Our intention is to safeguard the historical centre, because we are convinced that this authenticity must be protected in order to avoid discrediting the area," Mayor Alessandro Tomasi said in a statement, cited by The Local.

"We don't want foreign shops, we don't want mini-markets, we don't want money transfer services, just as we don't want 24-hour vending machines, sex shops or venues that can fit more than 200 people," the official stated, adding that tourists come to the city not to eat kebabs, but to do sightseeing and explore its history.

According to The Local, the city council also prohibited the opening of new night clubs and bookmakers' offices, as well as toughened rules for the sale of alcohol.

Alcoholic drinks in glass bottles will not be sold for take-away at night. In addition, all restaurants and cafes should be equipped with toilets, regardless of the size of the room, the council ruled.

This is not the first time when an Italian city resorts to decisive measures in an attempt to maintain its identity and historic heritage amid a growing influx of newcomers and an increasing number of foreign fast-food businesses.

In 2017, Venice introduced a ban on the opening of new fast food restaurants in the city center. Florence also managed to prevent the opening of a McDonalds restaurant in its historic downtown.