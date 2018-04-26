Register
16:20 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party speaks at an election campaign event at Hemlington recreation centre in Middlesbrough, June 5, 2017

    Key Corbyn Supporter Savages Critics Over Anti-Semitism 'Smear'

    © REUTERS / Andrew Yates
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Questions over the extent of anti-Semitism in the UK Labour Party has emerged as yet another factional fault-line between the pro and anti-Corbyn camps.

    The head of the UK's Unite Union and leading supporter of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has launched a scathing attack on rebellious party MPs, in an article for the New Statesman Magazine, who he accuses of trying to ''toxify'' the party by using the issue of anti-Semitism to undermine the leader.

    In statements reported by the British press, he said that, ''Corbyn-hater MPs'' of appearing to, ''wake up each morning thinking only: 'How can I undermine Jeremy Corbyn today?'" He also warned that Labour MPs who persisted in their perceived efforts to destabilise the party leadership could, ''expect to be held to account,'' for their actions, suggesting that deselection as candidates could be a potential punishment for disloyalty.

    McCluskey's ultimatum has already caused open splits among the top level of the Labour Party, with Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer, declaring on BBC Radio 4 that he did not agree with Mr. McCluskey's position.

    The issue of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, which both Mr. McCluskey and Corbyn have acknowledged as real and condemned, was ignited by the Opposition leader's comments in relation to a controversial mural painted in 2012 deemed by some to be anti-Semitic. Controversy over the party suspension of former London Mayor Ken Livingstone, for claiming that Nazi Germany had fostered Jewish immigration to Mandate Palestine in the 1930s, has also been a continuing source of tension between the different factions of the party.

    Related:

    Over 17,000 Members Quit UK Labour Party Amid Antisemitism Scandal - Reports
    Jewish Congress Head Urges European Leaders to Adopt Definition of Antisemitism
    Campaign Against Antisemitism Urges Outlawing More Groups in UK
    Three-Quarters of Jewish Students in North America Encounter Antisemitism
    Tags:
    Corbynmania, Blairism, antisemitism, factions, British Labour Party, Keir Starmer, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse