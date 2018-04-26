Register
09:51 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Danish Interior Minister Inger Stojberg holds her phone showing a Danish flags as she attends a Justice and Home Affairs Council at the European Council in Brussels on November 18, 2016

    Danish Integration Minister: Refugees Cheat and Lie Without Any Consequences

    © AFP 2018 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (117)
    0 02

    Inger Støjberg has lashed out against what she claimed to be widespread cheating among migrants and refugees, which is aimed at securing various benefits and often goes unpunished.

    A significant proportion of refugees in Denmark cheat regarding family reunions, provide false data and attempt to swindle the state, Danish Integration and Immigration Minister Inger Støjberg of the ruling Liberal Party told the Berlingske daily.

    "It's a matter of trying to jump over the fence where it is lowest. If you can do it without any consequences, then it's almost advisable not to make any effort," Inger Støjberg said.

    By her own admission, she has a "clear feeling" that a "significant group" of refugees try to deceive the Danish state.

    Støjberg cited a Facebook group that provides the answers to a so-called "module test" that all migrants have to go through as part of Danish education, as the most recent example of cheating. Overall, the test includes four parts — reading, writing, listening and oral examination. Mass fraud has been revealed in connection with the reading part, Støjberg pointed out.

    "It gives one the advantage that one doesn't have to prepare. You can cheat through it all, with virtually no consequences," Inger Støjberg said.

    READ MORE: Danes Disturbed by Fake Asylum Seekers With Real IDs

    At the same time, Støjberg backed the change of legislation proposed by Health Minister and fellow Liberal Ellen Trane Nørby, who about a month ago proposed that migrants who have been in Denmark for over three years should forgo the right to interpretation services.

    According to the Danish National Audit Office, expenditure on interpreting services within legal and asylum proceedings as well as healthcare was DKK 305 million ($50 million) in 2016.

    Another one of Støjberg's beefs was asylum applicants lying about their age.

    "We also see young people under the age of 18 who cheat their way  into getting better treatment and more benefits. An unaccompanied minor costs over half a million kronor [over $80,000], and it is a fact two-thirds of those later age-tested proved to be older than they originally stated. Therefore, we do age-testing in all the cases when we are in doubt," Støjberg wrote on her Facebook page.

    Figures from the Immigration and Integration Ministry indicated that of the almost 2,000 people age-tested in the period 2014-2017, about 1,450 or 73 percent proved to be older than initially stated.

    READ MORE: Danish Minister to Migrants: Learn the Language or Pay for Your Own Interpreter

    In addition, Støjberg emphasized family reunions as a third example of cheating, which may result in municipalities having to find apartments for the new arrivals' families when they change their residence.

    "I believe it's really greedy to try and squeeze the lemon to the utmost by changing residences," Støjberg said.

    Støjberg emphasized that this shouldn't be interpreted as an anti-migrant rant. There is no reason for those who don't cheat to feel hurt by harsh words, she stressed.

    "Every time I see a place where you can cheat or you try to obtain something that you are not entitled to, the rules will be tightened up," Støjberg assured.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (117)

    Related:

    Danes Disturbed by Fake Asylum Seekers With Real IDs
    Danish Minister to Migrants: Learn the Language or Pay for Your Own Interpreter
    Tags:
    refugee, migrant crisis, Inger Støjberg, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse