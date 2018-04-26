Over 500 Ukraine Troops Serving in Donbass Killed Themselves – Prosecutor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 3,800 Ukrainian troops have died in the country’s east, including 554 who took their own lives, since a military operation against separatists began in 2014, the chief military prosecutor said.

"Since the start of the Anti-Terrorist Operation, almost 326,000 people have received combatant status, 8,489 have been maimed or wounded, 3,784 service members have died… at least 554 have committed suicide," Anatolii Matios wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Matios said that lack of psychologists had led to very limited assistance to military personnel. He complained about a "formal" approach to psychological rehabilitation in the army.

An equivalent of $4 million was disbursed by the government this year to rehabilitate and reintegrate military personnel, the prosecutor said, but the money had been left untouched because no contracts have been signed yet with providers of psychological services.