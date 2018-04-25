Register
23:14 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow Kremlin

    'I'm Very Optimistic': German Diplomat on Possible Moscow-Berlin Rapprochement

    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    121

    Germany's former ambassador to Poland and India, Frank Elbe, has recently sparked vivid debate after writing an article in which he spoke about the need for diplomatic rapprochement with Russia. In an interview with Sputnik, the diplomat expressed his opinion on ties between the West and Moscow and prospects for improvement in their relations.

    A low point in relations between Moscow and European countries may have a positive effect and bring about new initiatives, Germany's ex-ambassador Frank Elbe argued.

    "I'm very optimistic. […] I very much hope that during his visit to Russia, Macron will clearly identify his and Mrs. Merkel's common positions regarding the need to resume positive cooperation with Russia," the diplomat told Sputnik.

    According to Elbe, to achieve progress, the countries need to return to the elementary principles of diplomacy.

    READ MORE: Friendly Fire: How Trump's Crackdown on Russia, Iran Backfires on Europe

    "In diplomacy, the most important thing is clarity, not rigidity," the diplomat said. "Another important point is empathy. A forgotten virtue. This is the ability to put oneself in the shoes of the other side and look at things from a different angle," he added.

    Commenting on the recent sanctions imposed by the United States against Russia, Elbe said that "the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as part of the [presidential] administration, seem to try to obstruct a policy of openness towards Russia at all costs."

    He argued that European politicians shouldn't follow the sanctions blindly and should take into account the fact that they are currently dealing with a population that has a different point of view.

    "In Germany, 80 percent of people have spoken out in favor of improving relations with Russia. That is a very important sign. No political party can ignore it. And I believe that it will have a positive impact in the sense that the division into camps will stop," the diplomat concluded.

    Relations between Russia and the West have been tense since 2014, when economic and diplomatic sanctions against Moscow were introduced over the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

    READ MORE: German Politicians Slam Country's FM for Tough Stance on Russia — Report

    The crisis escalated in April this year when the UK government expelled several Russian diplomats from the country over the Skripal case. The US and other British allies, including most countries in the EU, followed suit, which resulted in the expulsion of over 100 Russian diplomats from 25 countries.

    In addition, the United States unveiled new sanctions against Russia. The US Treasury Department added another 38 Russian entrepreneurs, senior officials and companies to its sanctions list in response to Russia's "malign activity" worldwide, ranging from the Ukraine crisis to the alleged 2016 election tampering.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    France, Germany, Italy, UK Reportedly Want US to Ease Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Germany Ready to Mediate Syrian Issue With Russia - German FM Maas
    Germany Views Russia as a 'Partner' Despite Diplomats' Expulsion
    Tags:
    rapprochement, crisis, sanctions, Germany, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Hide and Seek
    Hide and Seek
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse