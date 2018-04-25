'I'm Very Optimistic': German Diplomat on Possible Moscow-Berlin Rapprochement

Germany's former ambassador to Poland and India, Frank Elbe, has recently sparked vivid debate after writing an article in which he spoke about the need for diplomatic rapprochement with Russia. In an interview with Sputnik, the diplomat expressed his opinion on ties between the West and Moscow and prospects for improvement in their relations.

A low point in relations between Moscow and European countries may have a positive effect and bring about new initiatives, Germany's ex-ambassador Frank Elbe argued.

"I'm very optimistic. […] I very much hope that during his visit to Russia, Macron will clearly identify his and Mrs. Merkel's common positions regarding the need to resume positive cooperation with Russia," the diplomat told Sputnik.

According to Elbe, to achieve progress, the countries need to return to the elementary principles of diplomacy.

"In diplomacy, the most important thing is clarity, not rigidity," the diplomat said. "Another important point is empathy. A forgotten virtue. This is the ability to put oneself in the shoes of the other side and look at things from a different angle," he added.

Commenting on the recent sanctions imposed by the United States against Russia, Elbe said that "the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as part of the [presidential] administration, seem to try to obstruct a policy of openness towards Russia at all costs."

He argued that European politicians shouldn't follow the sanctions blindly and should take into account the fact that they are currently dealing with a population that has a different point of view.

"In Germany, 80 percent of people have spoken out in favor of improving relations with Russia. That is a very important sign. No political party can ignore it. And I believe that it will have a positive impact in the sense that the division into camps will stop," the diplomat concluded.

Relations between Russia and the West have been tense since 2014, when economic and diplomatic sanctions against Moscow were introduced over the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

The crisis escalated in April this year when the UK government expelled several Russian diplomats from the country over the Skripal case. The US and other British allies, including most countries in the EU, followed suit, which resulted in the expulsion of over 100 Russian diplomats from 25 countries.

In addition, the United States unveiled new sanctions against Russia. The US Treasury Department added another 38 Russian entrepreneurs, senior officials and companies to its sanctions list in response to Russia's "malign activity" worldwide, ranging from the Ukraine crisis to the alleged 2016 election tampering.

