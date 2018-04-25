Register
    UKIP Slams FM Johnson's Plan to Grant 1 Million Illegal Migrants UK Citizenship

    The ongoing Windrush Scandal has put the Home Office and UK Prime Minister Theresa under a great deal of scrutiny, with a number of politicians and senior civil servants personally blaming her for the department’s “hostile immigration policy.”

    Interim leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Gerard Batten criticized British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's proposed mass amnesty to illegal migrants in the UK, which he suggested to end the Windrush scandal.

    READ MORE: Windrush Scandal: Shadow Minister Accuses UK PM Theresa May of Racism

    "Boris Johnson has dusted down his old desire to provide a massive amnesty for illegal immigrants to this country. The Foreign Secretary is using the appalling failures of the Home Office over the 'Windrush Children,' British citizens of decades standing who through incompetence have suffered indignity, discrimination and worse to burnish his 'liberal credentials,'" UKIP interim leader Gerard Batten said on Wednesday according to a party press release.  

    "He is asking for at least 500,000, possibly in the realms of over 1 million people to be given British citizenship, despite the fact they are in this country illegally."

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement to MPs in the House of Commons in London, Monday April 16, 2018 over her decision to launch air strikes against Syria.
    © AP Photo /
    UK Windrush Scandal: 'Theresa May's Reputation Is On The Line,' Prof. Says
    Mr. Batten said that such a policy would send a "wrong message" to immigrants, encouraging them to illegally come to the UK and simply wait a few years for another amnesty to be granted.

    He went on to say that it would be as "irresponsible" as German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door migrant policy called for "decency and fair play to those who come here legally."

    The Windrush generation were invited by the British government to the UK after World War II, and many have settled here since. Despite this, the Home Office recently asked members of the Windrush generation to clarify their immigration status and prove their right to remain in the UK.

    READ MORE: Windrush: Britons Asked to ‘Prove They are Worthy of Citizenship’

     

