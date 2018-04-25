US Troops Send First Convoy Over German Public Roads in 15 Years – Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An armored convoy including tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles used German public roads for the first time in 15 during the recently completed Combined Resolve exercise, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"2nd ABCT [US 2nd Brigade Combat Team] moved over 950 vehicles approximately 60 kilometers along multiple routes in 22 separate convoys as part of this year’s Combined Resolve exercise," the release said.

The tactical road march proved to be successful, with only limited recovery operations. The convoys also manage to avoid any major damage to the roads and towns along their route, a significant accomplishment considering the size of some of the vehicles in the move.

"We made safety and minimizing the impact to local communities top priorities for our brigade," ABCT Commanding Officer Colonel David Gardner said.

Numerous local citizens stood by along the routes with cameras and video recorders to witness and record the road march, according to the release.

The latest convoy traveled from Grafenwoehr Training Area, to Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, using public roads for the first time in 15 years, April 22-25, the release added.