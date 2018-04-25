Register
16:24 GMT +3
25 April 2018
    Pro-government fighters hold up a Syrian flag in the central Syrian town of Al-Sukhnah

    EU's Mogherini on Syria: It's Necessary to Stop Trying to Split Country

    © AFP 2018 / STRINGER
    Europe
    The European Union foreign policy chief commented Wednesday on the situation around Syria and the Iran nuclear deal in the wake of the meeting between the presidents of France and the United States on the issue.

    On Wednesday, Federica Mogherini said in a comment on the Syrian settlement that the attempts to split the war-plagued country should be stopped.

    Speaking about the Iran nuclear deal, she said that the agreement “needs to be preserved” despite the recent statement by French President Emmanuel Macron who expressed readiness to start negotiating a new agreement with Tehran on its nuclear program.

    "As for what may happen in the future, we'll see. But there is an agreement that exists, it works, it must be preserved," Mogherini argued while being interviewed upon her arrival at a donors conference on Syria in Brussels.

    The remarks come in the wake of the meeting between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, who discussed the Middle East affairs in Washington, including the Iranian nuclear deal — formerly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – and the possible settlement of the Syrian crisis. At a joint presser, Macron said that Paris wanted to work on a new nuclear deal with Iran that would include international players like Russia and Turkey.

    The JCPOA was signed on July 14, 2015, by the European Union, Iran and the P5+1 group (Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany) to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. The agreement stipulates that Iran doesn't seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA and has threatened to withdraw Washington from the agreement if it is not amended. In January, Trump turned to Congress asking to address the flaws in the deal. He has also announced he would waive Iran sanctions, as required under the JCPOA, for the last time. The United States is expected to announce its decision on the agreement before May 12 deadline.

