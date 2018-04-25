WhatsApp to Ban People Under 16 From Using Service in EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The WhatsApp messaging service has raised the minimum age for its users in Europe and now the service will be unavailable to people younger than 16 years of age, according to the company's blog.

"Next month, the European Union is updating its privacy laws to require greater transparency for how people's information is used online. WhatsApp is updating our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy where the law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is taking effect… If you live in a country in the European Region, you must be at least 16 years old to use our Services," the company's new terms of service read.

The company provided to further details on changes in the age verification process for new users.

According to the statement, users from other countries can continue using the messenger after the age of 13 years, if it does not contradict the legislation of the country of residence.

On May 25, the EU Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC on the protection of personal data will be replaced by the GDPR, which seeks to boost protection of data of the EU citizens.

In line with the new regulations, users will have the right to completely delete personal information, and to use personal data of users under 16 years will have to obtain the permission of parents or guardians. Breaches of the GDPR may result in a fine amounting to up to 4 percent of a company's turnover.