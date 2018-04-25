Armenian Opposition to Boycott Election to Prevent Acting PM From Keeping Power

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian opposition will boycott the snap parliamentary elections and even block access to polling places in order to prevent the country’s acting prime minister, who represents the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), from staying in power, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

"They want the election to be held with the acting prime minister representing the RPA. We have known how these elections will turn out since 2017 … We can boycott these elections, only not passively, but by blocking access to the polling places and by preventing the RPA revival," Pashinyan said in his Facebook address.

Pashinyan also announced on social media that he had met on Wednesday with the EU diplomats based in Yerevan, and would soon hold talks with the Russian and US ambassadors.

The opposition has claimed that after Sargsyan’s resignation, a "candidate from the people" should be elected as the head of government, after which the interim government could be formed and early elections organized.

Earlier in the day, acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan proposed a snap parliamentary election, following the voluntary resignation of his predecessor and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, and failure of negotiations with the opposition on the transition of power.

The protests against Sargsyan's premiership in Armenia started on April 13. Sargsyan, who served two five-year consecutive terms as president before being nominated as prime minister, was accused of trying to get around presidential term limits since the 2015 constitutional amendments transferred governing powers from the president to the head of the government.