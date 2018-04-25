Dublin Expects EU Ruling Appeal on Apple Tax Case to Be Heard in Fall - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A joint appeal of the Irish government and the US tech giant Apple against an EU ruling on the company's unpaid taxes is likely to be considered in fall, Irish Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe said.

In 2016, the European Commission ruled that Apple had to pay $15 billion to Ireland, after determining that the low tax rate given to the US technology giant by Irish tax authorities broke the state aid rules. Both Ireland and Apple appealed the ruling.

"We expect the appeal is likely to begin in the autumn… How long the hearings last will depend on the judges overseeing it and they could be open to either party after that to take any further actions," Donohoe said Tuesday, as quoted by the Guardian newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the Irish authorities appointed managers for an escrow account last month to be responsible for the money until the outcome of the appeal. The money would reportedly be recovered in a series of payments starting in the second quarter of 2018 until the end of September.