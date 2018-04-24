Finland Stops Experiment on Paying Universal Basic Income – Social Agency

HELSINKI (Sputnik) – The Finnish authorities decided not to prolong the social experiment with the universal basic income, in which people receive unconditional monthly payment from the government, the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) said on Tuesday.

In 2017, the Finnish authorities decided to launch an experiment paying to 2,000 unemployed people, picked at random, the unconditional basic income amounting to 560 euros (over $680).

"When the experiment on the basic income comes to an end this year, we must try to carry out a new universal experiment on supporting people," Finnish Finance Minister Petteri Orpo said, as quoted by the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

The decision to stop the experiment was criticized by the Kela.

"If you really want to know how the project will work, you must reserve enough [financial] resources … I regret that the experiment will not be continued, that was an interesting and useful experience," Kela’s representative Olla Kangas said, as quoted by the Yle broadcaster.

In 2016, Swiss citizens rejected the idea to introduce the unconditional basic income in a national referendum.