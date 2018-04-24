Belgium Extradites Dutch Drug Dealer to Russia - Prosecutor General's Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belgium extradites Dutch national Guido Wolters to Russia, where he is accused of drug trafficking, the official spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Alexander Kurennoy, said Tuesday.

"Today, on April 24, 2018, at the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, the authorities of the Kingdom of Belgium will extradite the Dutch national Guido Wolters to Russia," Kurennoy said.

According to the investigation, Wolters, a member of an organized criminal group, was involved in a large-scale drug smuggling operation from South America to the United Kingdom through Russia.

Kurennoy noted that the criminal case against Wolters was being conducted by the investigative department of the Russian Interior Ministry. He is charged with organization of a criminal community, smuggling and illegal production and sale of drugs.

Wolters was put on an international wanted list in April 2010, and Russia sent an extradition request for the criminal to the Belgian authorities in May 2013, the spokesman added.

Later in the day, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told Sputnik that Wolters had already been transferred to Russia.