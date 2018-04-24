Air France Reports Over $360Mln in Losses Amid Ongoing Strikes

PARIS (Sputnik) - The ongoing strikes of the Air France airline workers, which started in late February, have caused the company to lose more than 300 million euros (over $360 million), according to the Air France's statement issued Tuesday.

"Since February 22, Air France has faced 11 days of strikes, during which the staff demanded [an increase in] salaries. The whole financial damage is estimated at more than 300 million euros," the statement said.

The Air France employees have long been demanding a pay raise of 6 percent as inflation compensation.

© REUTERS / Stephane Mahe WATCH Macron Verbally Clashing With Protesting Railway Worker

On April 16, the airline's management proposed a multi-year contract to the company's employees, which envisages a 7-percent increase in salary over the course of four years, as well as an individual increase. However, this agreement had failed to get enough signatures, the statement read.

READ MORE: French National Assembly Passes Rail Reform Bill Amid Ongoing Strikes

Negotiations on this proposal are to take place from April 26 until May 4, when results of employee voting will be made public.