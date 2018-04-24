Macron's Remark on France's, US' "Particular Responsibility" Roasted on Twitter

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron, along with his spouse, Brigitte, arrived in Washington D.C. on an official visit to the White House to meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump.

Upon arriving at the White House, President Macron took to Twitter to announce that “the United States and France have a particular responsibility. We are the guarantors of contemporary multilateralism. This visit is very important in the context of the uncertainties, troubles and threats that we currently face. We have a number of challenges to meet.”

Les États-Unis et la France ont une responsabilité particulière. Nous sommes garants du multilatéralisme contemporain. Cette visite est très importante dans le contexte d’incertitudes, troubles et menaces qui est le nôtre. Nous avons de nombreux défis à relever. pic.twitter.com/EqluDUPpUr — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 23 апреля 2018 г.

His words, however, caused quite a stir on the social media platform; some users argued that the tweet was irrelevant…

Come on, Mr Macron. As long as Trump is in the White House, the US is NOT a guarantor of contemporary multilateralism. — Bernard (@BernardKay) 23 апреля 2018 г.

The us and Franch are guarantors your respective arms industry will never go out of business. 120 tomahawk missiles at a cost of one million us dollars each. Let the good times roll eh — QWERTY keyboard (@QWERTYk30387779) 23 апреля 2018 г.

You guys are the same people who are perpetuating the uncertainties, troubles, and menaces around the world. It's baffling to think that you actually sleep in peace, knowing you have people's blood on your hands. — Sifa N'Gambwa (@zuwena81) 23 апреля 2018 г.

TWEET: “If you really want to preserve multilateralism, then you should not associate yourself with Trump who seeks to revive unilateralism in the American way at any cost.”

Si tu tiens vraiment à préserver le #multilatéralisme, tu devrais dans ce cas ne pas trop t'associer avec #Trump qui cherche coûte à coûte à renouer avec l'#unilatéralisme à l'américaine#France #USA — Tristan Roch-Desparois (@rochtristan) 23 апреля 2018 г.

TWEET: “’The United States and France have a particular responsibility. We are the guarantors of contemporary multilateralism.’ A responsibility given by whom? Towards who?”

« Les États-Unis et la France ont une responsabilité particulière. Nous sommes garants du multilatéralisme contemporain. »??? Une responsabilité donnée par qui??? Envers qui??? pic.twitter.com/2N8CIUDRX6 — filys (@FilyFilys) 24 апреля 2018 г.

…meanwhile, another user suggested that Macron was dependent on Trump to make decisions…

Macron is a puppet of the United States. France can do nothing in foreign policy without the consent of the US. Trump uses Macron as he wants — Lyks (@Lyks_io) 23 апреля 2018 г.

…some recalled the history of awkward never-ending handshakes between the two heads of states…

Beware the handshake. — Becky Pia (@bjpia) 23 апреля 2018 г.

Macron and Trump seriously like a handshake — Theo Vukasinovic (@TheoVuka) 23 апреля 2018 г.

…uh, so, is the Trump/Macron handshake over yet? — Katie (@Brassafrass) 23 апреля 2018 г.

…others, however, expressed their gratitude and support for the French President:

Thank you for always fighting for peace 🇫🇷🇺🇸 — Pierre Ferrari (@Pie_Ferrari) 23 апреля 2018 г.

Grateful for France’s leadership! 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 — DO NOT CONGRATULATE (@connorsnyder) 23 апреля 2018 г.

Enjoy your visit sir, and thank you for supporting our President! — Stewart (@PAStewartFL) 24 апреля 2018 г.

Emmanuel Macron arrived in the US on a state visit, commemorating the 250th anniversary of Franco-American relations.

The Macron-Trump meeting comes a little over a week after the US, France and the UK carried out coordinated airstrikes against Syria in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons by government forces in the city of Douma. The agenda of the much-anticipated talks is expected to include discussions on the landmark nuclear deal with Iran and the current situation in Syria.