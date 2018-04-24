Register
    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump (L) react as they meet at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.

    Macron's Remark on France's, US' "Particular Responsibility" Roasted on Twitter

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Europe
    On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron, along with his spouse, Brigitte, arrived in Washington D.C. on an official visit to the White House to meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump.

    Upon arriving at the White House, President Macron took to Twitter to announce that “the United States and France have a particular responsibility. We are the guarantors of contemporary multilateralism. This visit is very important in the context of the uncertainties, troubles and threats that we currently face. We have a number of challenges to meet.”

    His words, however, caused quite a stir on the social media platform; some users argued that the tweet was irrelevant…

    TWEET: “If you really want to preserve multilateralism, then you should not associate yourself with Trump who seeks to revive unilateralism in the American way at any cost.”

    TWEET: “’The United States and France have a particular responsibility. We are the guarantors of contemporary multilateralism.’ A responsibility given by whom? Towards who?”

    …meanwhile, another user suggested that Macron was dependent on Trump to make decisions…

    …some recalled the history of awkward never-ending handshakes between the two heads of states…

    …others, however, expressed their gratitude and support for the French President:

    Emmanuel Macron arrived in the US on a state visit, commemorating the 250th anniversary of Franco-American relations.

    The Macron-Trump meeting comes a little over a week after the US, France and the UK carried out coordinated airstrikes against Syria in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons by government forces in the city of Douma. The agenda of the much-anticipated talks is expected to include discussions on the landmark nuclear deal with Iran and the current situation in Syria.

