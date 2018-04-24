Register
12:40 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Firemen inspect the damage in Bishopsgate after the blast in April 1993

    Case Unsolved: 25 Years After IRA Bombing in London Police Reveal ‘Blitz' Images

    © Photo : City of London Police
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On April 24, 1993 a huge bomb went off in the Bishopsgate area of London's financial district, causing £350 million (US$488 million) worth of damage. City of London Police has revealed images, never published before, 25 years after the attack, for which nobody has ever been convicted.

    The images released on Tuesday, April 24, show scenes which look reminiscent of the wartime blitz by the Luftwaffe.

    Miraculously only one man — News of the World photographer Ed Henty, 34 — was killed by the blast but 44 others were injured, some of them seriously.

    It was the last major attack by the Provisional IRA before they called a ceasefire, setting in train the events which would lead to the Good Friday Agreement.

    The Natwest Tower, in the City of London, damaged by an IRA bomb in April 1993
    © Photo : City of London Police
    The Natwest Tower, in the City of London, damaged by an IRA bomb in April 1993

    The bomb was hidden in a tipper truck which had been stolen in Staffordshire and was parked outside the Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank at 99 Bishopsgate.

    It exploded at 10.27am on a Saturday morning — after a coded warning had been called in by the Provisionals — causing extensive damage to buildings over a square mile and shattering 500 tonnes of glass.

    A medieval church, St Ethelburga's, was destroyed and there was severe damage to Liverpool Street underground station and the NatWest Tower.

    A year earlier a similar bomb had killed three people and injured 91 at the nearby Baltic Exchange

    Mr. Henty, who was married with two children, had rushed down to the scene when he heard that police were sealing off the area.

    His former colleague Gary Jones, now editor of the Daily Express, wrote this week of the impact of his death.

    "The risks were part of the job, though Ed was never one who would take unnecessary ones. Why was he so close to the bomb is a question that still troubles me today. Why, Ed, why?" Jones wrote in the Daily Express on Monday, April 23.

    Several City of London Police officers have been recalling their memories of the attack.

    "It was total devastation. There was this huge plume of water coming out everywhere and the St Ethelburga's Church was just rubble," said PC Richard Fullbrook.

    "There was a little shop in front of me and the window blew in and I got thrown into a doorway. I felt this immediate pain in my right eye. I remember having my hand over my eye and being scared to look. I knew there was something in there. When I looked down my white shirt was filthy, my face was filthy, everything was filthy," said PC Joanne Richardson.

    Her eye injury kept her off work for several weeks but the emotional scars have never fully healed.

    'Ring of Steel'

    After the attack the City of London Police implemented a "ring of steel" policy and all roads into the Square Mile were manned by police checkpoints.

    But nobody was ever caught or put on trial for the bombing, which was investigated by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

    When the IRA ceasefire came into effect, followed by peace in Northern Ireland, the political impetus to solve the crime began to drop away.

    The bomb, hidden in a stolen tipper truck, devastated the Bishopsgate area of London
    © Photo : City of London Police
    The bomb, hidden in a stolen tipper truck, devastated the Bishopsgate area of London

    Detective Superintendent Dermont Robinson, the Head of Counter-Terrorism at the City of London Police, said the threat nowadays was very different, with Islamist groups having replaced Irish nationalists as the main danger.

    Daesh Never Phone Bomb Warnings

    Unlike the IRA, Daesh and their followers never call through bomb warnings.

    "We all have a part to play in tackling terrorism and although the people carrying out these acts, their methods and political agendas, may have changed, it is still a threat we face every day," said Det. Supt. Robinson.

    "It is quite easy to forget some of the impactful events of previous decades following the number of atrocities recently, but incidents like the Bishopsgate Bomb changed the face of policing and how we go about our work," he said. 

    "An investigation was carried out by the Metropolitan Police Service into the Bishopsgate bombing on 24 April 1993. There are currently no active lines of enquiry, but any new information that comes to light will be fully considered and assessed," a Metropolitan Police spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday, April 24. 

    Related:

    'Bomb Paralyzed My Wife': Outrage Over Google's Refusal to End IRA T-Shirt Sales
    Royal Marine Who Made Bombs for IRA Splinter Group Is Jailed
    'IRA Man' Faces Trial in Germany 20 Years After Attack on British Army Base
    Former IRA Leader, N.Ireland Ex-Deputy First Minister McGuinness Dies Aged 66
    Tags:
    devastation, death, photographer, damage, bomb, Good Friday Agreement, City of London Police, IRA, Sinn Fein, City of London, Northern Ireland, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse