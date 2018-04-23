Register
22:59 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks by a poster reading They are coming, Migrants in our town centre in a street of Beziers, southern France, on October 12, 2016.

    French Charity Group Says Newly Adopted Migration Bill Overlooks Main Problems

    © AFP 2018 / PASCAL GUYOT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    PARIS (Sputnik) - The immigration bill recently adopted by the French lower house of parliament does not address the real problems caused by the increased migration to France and was endorsed only because lawmakers lacked the courage to stand up to the pressure of the Interior Ministry, the Auberge des Migrants charity group told Sputnik on Monday.

    On Sunday, the French parliament's lower house — the National Assembly — adopted in the first reading the text of a new immigration law that toughens the country's immigration policy. The bill, in particular, provides for extending the detention period for migrants awaiting deportation, including children, from 45 to 90 days and expedites the process of filing asylum applications, while at the same time reducing the deadline to appeal asylum denials.

    "Globally, we think that this law project is useless… This is a law, which will facilitate, at the governmental level, the deportation of people who failed to get asylum. We are equally shocked by the fact that we would be able to keep people, including families and minors, in detention for a very long time," Francois Guennoc, the charity's vice-president, said.

    Activists from the French far-right political movement Generation Identitaire (GI) and European anti-migrant group Defend Europe erect a barrier during an operation titled Mission Alpes to control access of migrants using the Col de l'Echelle mountain pass on April 21, 2018 in Nevache, near Briancon, on the French-Italian border
    © AFP 2018 / ROMAIN LAFABREGUE
    'Rebel Against Migration': Defend Europe Group Blocks France-Italy Border Areas (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    He believed that the adopted law overlooked two main migration-related problems. The first revolved around the so-called Dubliners — migrants who, in accordance with the Dublin Regulation, must seek asylum in the first EU country they reach; the number of Dubliners has been is increasing in France. The second problem is the lack of places in reception centers for migrants.

    Guennoc pointed to the fact that the bill, which has already been debated for over 60 hours and undergone some 1,000 changes, did not have consensus even among the members of French President Emmanuel Macron's ruling La Republique En Marche! (LREM) party.

    "As far as a divide in the presidential LREM party is concerned — there were deputies who disagreed with this law, but did not have the courage to go through with it [vote against the bill]. They had a lot of pressure from the Interior Minister. There was one single deputy [Jean-Michel Clement] who did vote against it, and the others abstained," Guennoc explained.

    The asylum reform was initially presented in February by French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb. Along with toughening the French policies of deportation of asylum seekers, Collomb pledged to create better conditions for those who have the right to stay in France under a refugee status. The bill is now set to be debated in the French parliament's upper house — the Senate — in June.

    Related:

    German Migration Officer Suspected of Taking Bribes for Asylum Approvals
    French Republicans Call For Referendum on Curbing Migration - Party's Head
    New Zealand's Prime Minister 'Infuriated' by Comparison to Trump Over Migration
    Tags:
    legislation, migration, L’Auberge des Migrants, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse