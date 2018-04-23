Register
19:21 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Migrants walks through the Jungle migrant camp in Calais, northern France, on October 22, 2016

    French Lower House Adopts in 1st Reading Asylum Law Reform

    © AFP 2018 / FRANCOIS LO PRESTI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, adopted in the first reading the legislation, introducing changes to asylum and immigration policies, the data, published on the National Assembly's website showed.

    The bill on "controlled migration, right for asylum, and successful integration" was endorsed by 228 parliamentarians, while 139 lawmakers voted against the legislation, and 24 other parliamentarians abstained from the vote during the session on Sunday.

    The legislation was supported by the parliamentary majority of the coalition between President Emmanuel Macron's LREM party and the Democratic Movement (MoDem) party, as well as the UDI, Agir and Independents group. The Republicans party, the members of the Front National party, and the lawmakers from the left-wing groups, including La France Insoumise, voted against the bill.

    Activists from the French far-right political movement Generation Identitaire (GI) and European anti-migrant group Defend Europe erect a barrier during an operation titled Mission Alpes to control access of migrants using the Col de l'Echelle mountain pass on April 21, 2018 in Nevache, near Briancon, on the French-Italian border
    © AFP 2018 / ROMAIN LAFABREGUE
    'Rebel Against Migration': Defend Europe Group Blocks France-Italy Border Areas (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The new legislation aims to speed up the review process for asylum claims, but on the other hand, it increases the government’s ability to those who had failed to obtain the asylum status. The bill needs further approvals to become a law.

    READ MORE: French Republicans Call For Referendum on Curbing Migration — Party's Head

    The adoption of the asylum law reform followed days of discussions in the National Assembly, with numerous parliamentarians, including the LREM members, expressing their disagreement with the legislation, and calling it unbalanced and violating human rights.

    Rights watchdogs have also expressed their concerns about the planned French asylum reform, saying that it would undermine the asylum-seekers’ rights.

    Related:

    Bite Me! Illegal Migrant Eats His Passport to Avoid Deportation From France
    'They Don't Listen': France Helps Migrants But Forgets About Its Own Homeless
    EU Commission Says Progress on Migrant Deal With Turkey Remains 'Fragile'
    Pope Francis Condemns Indifference Towards Migrants on Good Friday
    Tags:
    immigration, bill, reform, migrants, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse