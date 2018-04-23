Register
17:50 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Activists from the French right-wing political movement Generation Identitaire (GI) and European anti-migrant group Defend Europe conduct an operation titled Mission Alpes to control access of migrants using the Col de l'Echelle mountain pass on April 21, 2018 in Nevache, near Briancon, on the French-Italian border

    France Condemns Scuffles on Alpine Pass Over Illegal Border Crossing (PHOTOS)

    © AFP 2018 / ROMAIN LAFABREGUE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has condemned the recent action of anti-immigration activists, who prevented undocumented migrants coming from Italy from crossing a high altitude mountain pass into France, as well as the retaliatory pro-migrant march, according to the ministry's press release.

    "[Collomb] vigorously condemns the intimidations, provocations and incidents caused by activists of the extreme right and extreme left in the department of the High Alps this week-end … Consequently, important reinforcements of police and gendarmerie from the neighboring departments will be put in place tonight, in order to lend their support, with the necessary restraint, to the forces already in place and to ensure the absolute respect for the border control," the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Sunday evening.

    According to local media, the anti-migrant protesters left the pass on Sunday afternoon, while those who supported immigration marched down on foot toward Briancon refugee center, supervised by the police.

    READ MORE: 'Rebel Against Migration': Defend Europe Group Blocks France-Italy Border Areas

    Identity Generation itself characterized the action as successful, pledging to continue its fight against illegal migration.

    French custom officers keep watch on cars in La Turbie, southeastern France, near the Franco-Italian border, in spite of the EU's passport-free zone Schengen, as security measures are taken ahead of the G20 Summit of Cannes, Monday, Oct.31, 2011.
    © AP Photo / Lionel Cironneau
    France vs Italy in Border Row: Refugees 'Come and Go to Return Next Day'
    Late Saturday and early Sunday, activists from a small French right-wing group, "Generation identitaire" (Identity Generation), blocked a key mountain pass some six kilometers (3.7 miles) from the Italian border which they said was a "strategic point for illegal migrants." Group members also hung a giant banner on the mountainside to "notify" migrants that the border was closed to them. Later in the day, pro-migrant activists organized a rally in response to the right-wing group, escorting some 30 migrants to France. As the tensions started rising, confrontations between the group and migrants began, and police officers were sent to the area to restore order.

    TWEET: The filled migrants center in Briançon, where 20 refugees have already been accommodated, before the arrival of migrants, accompanied by NoBorders activists.

    TWEET: Activists of the Italian movement NoBorder passed a column of migrants to Montgenevre. The cars were waiting for them, the police watched passively. This is obviously an anti-fascist operation directed against @DefendEuropeID & #StopMigrantAlpes.

    TWEET: Italian antifascists accompany the convoy of migrants in Montgenevre, opposing the operation #StopMigrantAlpes de @DefendEuropeID. Migrants are waiting for cars to take them to Briançon.

    Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history as it struggles to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa. Italy and Greece have been the main entry points for migrants.

    The French Alps have recently experienced a sharp increase in arrivals of undocumented migrants, who are looking to reach the most developed European countries. According to the authorities, 1,900 illegal immigrants were sent back to Italy in 2017, compared to 315 the previous year.

    Related:

    France vs Italy in Border Row: Refugees 'Come and Go to Return Next Day'
    France Mulling Nuclear Plant Closure on German Border
    UK, France Agree New Border Security Treaty - Official
    Tags:
    illegal, border crossing, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse