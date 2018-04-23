Armenia’s Prime Minister Sargsyan Resigns Amid Opposition Protests

Mass protests against the rule of Armenian ex-President and newly appointed Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan have been ongoing in the country for the second week, with soldiers also taking to the streets earlier in the day.

"I address you for the last time as a head of state. Nikol Pashinyan was right. I made a mistake. In this situation, there are several solutions, but I will not resort to any of them. That's not my thing. I abandon the post of the head of our country," Serzh Sargsyan said as qouted by his press service.

Nikol Pashinyan, opposition's leader, was released earlier today after he had been detained on Sunday after failing to reach any deal in brief talks with Sargsyan, who called for a dialogue between the government and opposition.

The protests against Sargsyan began on April 13, with the demonstrators accusing him of inefficient management and the deterioration of the economic situation in the country. On April 17, after Sargsyan, despite the ongoing unrest, had been appointed as Prime Minister of Armenia, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution".

The backlash against his rule was triggered after Sargsyan, who served as Armenia's president from 2008, stepped down when his term ended but was subsequently nominated for the premiership, which has largely been viewed as an attempt to stay in power as a newly amended constitution transferred some of the presidential powers to the head of the government.

