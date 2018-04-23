Register
13:08 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Muslims pray at a makeshift mosque in Potsdam near Berlin, northeastern Germany, on March 16, 2018

    Cultural Rift Predicted Amid Record-Pace Islamization of Sweden

    © AFP 2018 / Ralf Hirschberger / dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    250

    Owing to its policy of open doors and ambitions to become a "humanitarian superpower" (as former Conservative Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt put it), Sweden is set to become the European nation with the largest proportion of Muslims, which according to a researcher is fraught with problems.

    Sweden's Islamic community has gone from numbering in the dozens in the 1930s to hundreds of thousands today, and is becoming one of the fastest-growing in Europe. According to Pew Research University, it is expected to rise further to to 4.5 million (or 31 percent of the population) by 2050. Compared with Sweden's current total population of 10 million, this will entail the Nordic country having among largest proportions of Muslims in Europe. At present, over 25 percent of Swedish citizens have foreign ancestry.

    Richard Jomshof, party secretary of the right-wing and anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, has recently compared the situation in Western Europe in general and Sweden in particular with the late Roman Empire in decline, and is calling for drastic measures to prevent the continent from falling prey to degeneration and Islamization. While this view is not shared by the mainstream Swedish media, let alone the parties vying for power, the spread of Islam has become a hot topic for debate.

    According to the Pew Research Center, immigration and fertility rates are key issues. On average, Muslim women in Europe have 2.1 children, as opposed to 1.6 children among their non-Muslim peers, tilting the scale in favor of the newcomers.

    READ MORE: Record Few Children Baptized in Sweden Due to 'Demographic Change'

    Aje Carlbom, an associate professor of social anthropology at Malmö University specializing in studies of Islam, advocates a less alarmist view of the future, compared to that of Jomshof, but nevertheless makes no secret of the challenges posed by variants of Islam and their incompatibility with European values.

    While Carlbom is the author of an attention-raising report on the growing influence of the Muslim Brotherhood in Sweden, he is also skeptical of the suggestion that Islam will take over Europe.

    "A lot will be needed for Muslims to become a majority. You should probably make the image of that phenomenon more nuanced," Carlbom told the Christian newspaper Dagen.

    According to Carlbom, Muslims cannot be seen as a unified group, but rather as plethora of loosely connected subgroups sharing conflicting beliefs. Many Muslims who come to Europe ultimately get affected by their environment, become secularized and less engaged in religious debates, and have fewer children.

    READ MORE: Imam With Muslim Brotherhood Links Pops Up at Swedish Truck Attack Anniversary

    However, he admitted that there are problems as well, as there are numerous groups, albeit currently marginal, striving to implement Sharia law and other ideological vehicles incompatible with European values. Carlbom named radical Sunni Hizb-ut-Tahrir* working to establish a Muslim caliphate, as natural "enemy of the Swedish social order."

    "One should be aware that there are major general differences in values between Muslims and non-Muslims. Sometimes, it's almost opposing values when it comes to gender equality and sexual minorities," he said.

    Nevertheless, Carlbom painted a rather bleak future. According to him, continued immigration will lead to segregation becoming worse.

    "Researchers know that people who come to a new country usually seek out environments they recognize. Therefore, as diasporas grow in size, the bigger such an environment becomes, the more difficult it is to leave," Carlbom said, pointing out tensions that may erupt between Muslims and non-Muslims.

    READ MORE: New Swedish Anti-Migrant Party: 'At Least' Hundreds of Thousands Will Have to Go

    Mohammad Fazlhashemi, a professor of Islamic theology at Uppsala University, drew parallels with disparaging views of other minorities throughout history, such as US Protestants' terror over Catholic immigration, where Catholics' with their big families were expected to take over.

    "A hundred years later we see that it never happened. Today, the same is said about Muslims, that every Somali woman is giving birth to ten children, and that, in turn, they get ten children each. But here in Sweden, their birth rate soon gets adjusted," Fazlhashemi said.

    At present, the exact number of Muslims is up for debate due to the absence of religion-based statistics. A 2017 Pew report estimated the proportion of Muslims at 8.1 percent of Sweden's population of 10 million.

    READ MORE: Multiculturalism 2.0: Denmark to Get First Muslim PM Only Decades From Now

    * Hizb-ut-Tahrir is banned in Russia and several other countries

    Related:

    'Part of Society': Giant Mosque Gets Green Light in 'Turbulent' Swedish Town
    Record Few Children Baptized in Sweden Due to 'Demographic Change'
    Imam With Muslim Brotherhood Links Pops Up at Swedish Truck Attack Anniversary
    New Swedish Anti-Migrant Party: 'At Least' Hundreds of Thousands Will Have to Go
    'Islamist Mouthpiece': Report Reveals Muslim Brotherhood Influence in Sweden
    Danish Islamists Unbothered by Calls to Ban Sharia Law on Gov’t Premises
    Multiculturalism 2.0: Denmark to Get First Muslim PM Only Decades From Now
    Tags:
    Islam, religion, Hizb ut-Tahrir, Muslim Brotherhood, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse