11:46 GMT +323 April 2018
    Handout picture shows Belgian-born Abdeslam Salah seen on a call for witnesses notice released by the French Police Nationale information services on their twitter account, November 15, 2015.

    Paris Attacks Suspect Abdeslam Found Guilty of Terrorist Murder - Reports

    Salah Abdeslam, 28, a Belgian-born French national of Moroccan descent, is suspected of involvement in the series of terror attacks that occurred across Paris and its suburb of Saint-Denis on November 13, 2015.

    According to Belga news agency, Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam, has been found guilty of attempted terrorist murder during 2016 shootout in Belgium.

    "The accused will not be there," Court president Luc Hennart said. "Their presence was not mandatory. If they had wished to be present they could have been there, but they decided not to be present."

    "It will not interfere with the procedure," he added.

    Abdeslam is being held in a prison in northern France.

    Prosecutors said that he was the only survivor of the Daesh* suicide squad.

    A series of coordinated terrorist attacks in November 2015 in Paris became the deadliest in French history. Gunmen and suicide bombers carried out separate attacks at several sites, almost simultaneously: outside the ongoing France-Germany football match at the Stade de France stadium in the suburb of Saint-Denis; the Bataclan concert hall and Paris cafes, leaving a total of 130 people dead and some 368 injured.

    After the Paris attacks, Abdeslam managed to leave France for Belgium, where he was captured several months later.

    Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks, as a retaliation for French airstrikes on terrorist targets in Syria and Iraq.

    After the attacks, the French government announced a three-month state emergency, which continued for two years.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

