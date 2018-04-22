French Embassy in Athens Reportedly Vandalized in Protest of Syrian Strikes

According to the Kathimerini newspaper, at least one member of the group involved in the attack has been detained.
The Greek Foreign Ministry condemned the paint attack and stated that the country's authorities were searching for the perpetrators.
#Greece: The French embassy and consulate in #Athens attacked with paint by members of the anarchist collective #Rouvikonas, in protest #France’s intervention in #Syria + against #Macron's neoliberal labor reforms and state repression. In solidarity with the #ZADResist. pic.twitter.com/8Mcw2O7Ei9— th1an1 (@th1an1) April 22, 2018
