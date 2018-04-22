French Embassy in Athens Reportedly Vandalized in Protest of Syrian Strikes

ATHENS/MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the Greek Rouvikonas anarchist group threw paint bombs at the buildings of the French embassy and consulate in Athens in protest at the involvement of Paris in strikes in Syria, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Kathimerini newspaper, at least one member of the group involved in the attack has been detained.

The Greek Foreign Ministry condemned the paint attack and stated that the country's authorities were searching for the perpetrators.

On April 14, France along with the United States and the United Kingdom carried out a missile attack on a number of targets in Syria, including the facilities in Barzeh and Jamraya, in response to an alleged chemical attack in Duma. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 103 cruise missiles were launched by the United States and its allies, 71 of which were intercepted by Syria’s air defense systems.