Register
07:51 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is pulled from its berth by tugs before its maiden voyage, in Rosyth, Scotland, Britain June 26, 2017.

    Trade Union Warns of UK Shipbuilding Capacity Decline as Contracts May Go Abroad

    © AP Photo / Russell Cheyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The possibility of foreign manufacturers building support vessels for the Navy’s aircraft carriers may reduce the UK’s already declining shipbuilding capacity, whereas giving the orders to national shipbuilders is likely to boost the economy, Alex Flynn, a spokesman for Unite, the largest trade union in Britain, told Sputnik.

    The statement follows mounting concerns among UK trade unions that three 35,000-tonne auxiliary vessels intended to support the HMS Queen Elizabeth may be constructed in foreign shipyards. The concerns have risen earlier in the week amid The Telegraph reports that more foreign manufacturers than national ones attended the recent Defence Ministry industry day, which is seen as a potential precursor to bidding on one billion pounds ($1.4 billion) worth of the contract to construct the support ships.

    "These ships should be built in the UK, simple as. It would support jobs and be of benefit to the national economy, but what we've also seen over the last few years is more and more of the UK defence budget being spent overseas. By 2020 around 25 pence in every pound of defence spending will be in factories in the US and elsewhere, so we're very much of the view that as much of the UK's defence budget [as possible] should be spent here to support UK jobs, engineering and innovation," Flynn said.

    A British sailor stands guard on the HMS Middleton docked at Britain's under-construction Mina Salman Support Facility in Manama, Bahrain, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016
    © REUTERS / Jon Gambrell
    Britain Opens Persian Gulf Naval Base in Bahrain That Will Accomodate Over 300 Troops
    Flynn stressed that contracting foreign shipyards to build the auxiliary vessels may launch longer-term trends in UK shipbuilding, with a loss of skills and infrastructure impacting the UK's ability to produce both civilian and military vessels.

    "Right across the UK we've seen a decline in shipbuilding and the capability of the UK to actually build ships. You've seen this over the last few decades, if not more, so there's a danger that with ships such as these support ships not being built here you lose capability," Flynn noted, adding that the country risked ultimately finding itself incapable even to construct a new Royal Yacht, if such a need arose.

    Flynn noted that the government should thoroughly consider all far-reaching consequences of the upcoming decision, instead of looking for savings in budget. According to Flynn, by building the ships in the United Kingdom, the government will generate new jobs and inflow of taxes, which would, in turn, support struggling public services.

    "The government needs to understand that just because something seems cheaper if you go elsewhere to buy it doesn't mean in the long-term that that's still the case. By building those ships here you are going to put people into work, those people are going to be paying money into the treasury that can go to supporting public services, you'll have other things such as corporation tax as well as jobs in the supply chain as well… so they need to take a bigger, long-term look at these things," he concluded.

    One of the new British 10 pound notes is posed for photographs outside the Bank of England in the City of London, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Vast Number of UK-EU Contracts Risk to Be Affected by Brexit - Bank of England
    According to the GMB trade union's research, around 6,700 jobs would either be created or secured in the event of the construction contract going to a domestic manufacturer.

    The union also believes this would provide a much welcome cash injection into the UK's struggling welfare system, with an estimated 285,000 million pounds ($400,000) finding its way into the Treasury through national insurance contributions, income tax and reduced welfare claims.

    Related:

    UK Royal Navy Frigate Escorts Russian Warship Through North Sea
    British Navy Denies Claims of UK Helicopter Shadowing Missing Argentinian Sub
    Royal Navy Assault Ship Crew Receive Full Scale Training on UK Beaches
    Former Navy Chief: UK 'Security, Prosperity' Depends on Amphibious Capabilities
    Former Navy Chief: UK Will Be 'Third World Nation' Without More Defense Spending
    UK Navy to Have 24 F-35 'Frontline Fighters' on HMS Queen Elizabeth by 2023
    Tags:
    shipbuilding, HMS Queen Elizabeth, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse