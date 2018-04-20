Counter Protest Planned as German Neo-Nazis Amass for Festival on Hitler’s B-Day

While more and more people flock to Polish and Czech borders with Germany on Friday, a police chief has reported on police regiments being deployed almost everywhere in the area.

Hordes of neo-Nazis are gathering for a music festival in the German town of Ostritz, which essentially coincides with the Fuhrer’s birthday, the German media reported.

The police in Germany and neighboring Poland are reportedly checking people arriving in the town for the so-called "Shield and Sword festival," which is expected to draw up to 1,000 far-right extremists from Germany, the neighboring Czech Republic and Poland.

Although authorities have failed to stop the concert from happening because it is taking place on private property, a court on Friday confirmed a ban on the consumption of alcohol during the major two-day event. Judges ruled that alcohol might make the neo-Nazi groups attending the festival even more aggressive.

"You will see police on every corner,” the local police chief told a regional newspaper, with hundreds of officers to be brought in from other states, while Polish authorities across the Neisse river border also said they would step up patrols."

As a counter move, a number of civic groups are reportedly planning to protest the event at Ostritz, a town of some 2,300 inhabitants on the border with Poland.

