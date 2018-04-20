German Data Protection Watchdog Initiates Data Leak Probe Against Facebook

"We are currently examining a possibility to initiate proceedings against Facebook," Caspar said, as quoted by the Handelsblatt newspaper.
The US company is suspected of misusing the data of its users, he said, adding that the first step would be a hearing on the accusations.
READ MORE: Manipulating User Info to Political Ends on Facebook, Google a 'Serious Problem'
Several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel and Canada have already decided to probe Facebook. Earlier in April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg provided a two-day testimony to the US House of Representatives and Senate on whether his company's data was used by Cambridge Analytica to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)