Register
19:48 GMT +320 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A United Nations (UN) arms expert collects samples, as he inspect the site where rockets had fallen in Damascus' eastern Ghouta suburb during an investigation into a suspected chemical weapons strike near the capital (File)

    Syria Chemical Attack: Russia Isn't Obstructing OPCW Investigation – UK Official

    © AFP 2018 / Ammar al-Arbini
    Europe
    Get short URL
    190

    A US-led coalition was assembled and carried out strikes against Syria earlier this month in response to an alleged chemical attack on the city of Douma. Damascus and Moscow have denied any involvement in the incident, and are working with investigators from the OPCW to determine if chemical weapons were indeed used.

    UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry said on Thursday that Russia is not preventing investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) from reaching the alleged attack site in Douma to take samples and carry out research.

    READ MORE: US Lawmaker: Government ‘Provided Zero Real Evidence' of Chemical Attack

    "I don't accept what she [Tory MP Elizabeth Truss] says about the Russians stopping it. My understanding is that it's a United Nations problem with their red tape and their safety and with getting their safety stuff through. That is what I am told," the shadow foreign secretary said on Question Time on April 19, refuting claims that Russia had prevented the team of investigators from accessing the site.

    READ MORE: Lavrov: Militants Who Attacked UN Mission in Douma Were Warned in Advance

    She also described the military operation launched against Syria by the US, the UK and France as illegal, echoing the concerns of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and numerous other UK MPs.

    (File) This Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014, file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, center, speaks with Syrian troops during his visit to the front line in the eastern Damascus district of Jobar, Syria
    © AP Photo / SANA, File
    US Lawmaker: Government ‘Provided Zero Real Evidence’ of Chemical Attack
    Investigators from the OPCW watchdog are currently in Damascus, but it remains unclear when they will be able to access the site of the alleged chemical attack.

    None of the attacking nations have so far presented any evidence implicating the Syrian Army or other government forces in the suspected chemical attack on Douma. Instead, they have based their entire case and justification for attacking Syria on unverified reports from the Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) terrorist group and the infamous White Helmets, which have been found to be working with members of the al-Qaeda network.

    There has been no indication from officials in the US administration that they will be launching new strikes against Syria in the near future, but Department of Defense spokeswomen Dana White said they are “vigilant,” while US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said they remain “locked and loaded.”  

    READ MORE: Pentagon Has No Indication Syria Will Conduct a "Chemical Attack"

    Related:

    Lavrov on US Claims of Russia Hampering Work of OPCW in Douma: Show Us Evidence
    Terrorists Preventing OPCW Team From Accessing Syria’s Douma - Moscow
    Russian Delegation to OPCW: Induced Coma Was Used to Manipulate Skripals' Health
    OPCW Head Says UN Security Team Shot at in Syrian Douma - Reports
    OPCW Calls For Confidentiality in Alleged Douma Attack Probe - Official
    Tags:
    chemical attack, investigators, Syria crisis, Jaysh al-Islam, Syrian Army, Labour party, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), UN, Dana White, Emily Thornberry, Nikki Haley, Jeremy Corbyn, Douma, Syria, Moscow, United States, United Kingdom, Damascus, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse