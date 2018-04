According to WLNS, people are being evacuated in a Slovak town near the southern border with Hungary after four unexploded World War II bombs were found.

People have been evacuated from a street in the town of Sturovo after 100-kilogram Soviet made bombs were found.

According to reports, the bombs were found by a man who was walking his dog.

Earlier, a 500-kilogram British bomb was found in Berlin's downtown after which a mass evacuation took place.